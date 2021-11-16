ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks rise on Wall Street as retail sales remain healthy

Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago

Stocks rose on Wall Street Tuesday as investors reviewed solid earnings reports from key retailers and an encouraging update on consumer spending.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 1:15 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 197 points, or 0.6%, to 36,285 and the Nasdaq rose 0.7%.

A wide range of companies that rely on consumer spending led the gains. Home Depot rose 5.8% after the home improvement retailer reported surging sales and solid profits in the third quarter amid a hot housing market. The results also lifted competitor Lowe’s by 4.5%.

Technology and health care companies also rose. Communications companies lagged the market.

Bond yields edged higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.63% from 1.62% late Monday.

A government report showed that Americans largely shrugged off higher prices last month and at retail stores and online. The Commerce Department said retail sales rose 1.7% in October. That’s the biggest gain since March and up from 0.8% in the previous month.

“It reiterates the strength of the U.S. consumer, but you have to wonder a bit as inflation expectations rise, are people rushing to get in front of that,” said Mike Stritch, chief investment officer at BMO Wealth Management.

Several companies that depend on consumer spending rose. Online crafts marketplace Etsy rose 6.1%. Nike rose 2.3% while Coach and Kate Spade parent Tapestry gained 2.3%.

The nation’s largest retailer, , also reported solid financial results while raising its profit forecast, but the stock gave back some of the big gains it’s made in the last few weeks.

Investors received another encouraging economic update from the Federal Reserve, which said with a 1.6% gain. The gain followed a 1.3% plunge in September.

Wall Street is closely monitoring the latest economic reports for more clues as to how businesses and consumers are dealing with rising inflation. Companies have been raising prices as they face higher raw materials costs and supply chain problems. Consumers have been willing to pay the higher prices on many goods, though analysts are concerned that consumers could eventually pull back on spending because of inflation.

“That inflation story is going to be big for the next six months and we’re going to have a lot of stops and starts on that as it evolves,” Stritch said.

MarketWatch

Stocks open higher as Biden renominates Powell as Fed chief

Stocks started a holiday-shortened week on a positive note Monday as President Joe Biden announced he would nominate Jerome Powell to serve a second term as Federal Reserve chairman. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 87 points, or 0.2%, to 35,689, while the S&P 500 rose 0.4% to 4,718.93 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.5% to 16,140.15.
MarketWatch

Gold books sharpest daily drop in over 3 months, settles at over 2-week low, as Treasury yields and dollar pop

Gold futures on Monday skidded lower, suffering the steepest daily decline in more than three months, as a rally in yields and a strengthening of the U.S. dollar buffeted precious metals. December gold ended down $45.30, or 2.4%, to settle at $1,806.30 an ounce. The yellow metal booked a third straight decline, matching the longest such skid since the period ended Oct. 11. and finished at the lowest point since Nov. 4. Trading for the precious metal came as the dollar, as measured by the U.S. ICE Dollar Index DXY , was up less than 0.5%, hanging near the loftiest level since the summer of 2020. On top of that, the 10-year Treasury note yield was up around 1.62%, compared with a Friday afternoon level at 1.535%. Those moves came as the White House announced that Biden has nominated Jerome Powell to another four-year term as Fed Chairman, and has decided to nominate Fed Gov. Lael Brainard to serve as the central bank's vice chairwoman.
AFP

US existing home sales rose modestly in October

Sales of existing homes in the United States rose for the second straight month in October, again pushing prices higher and squeezing inventory, an industry survey said Monday. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said sales increased 0.8 percent from September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.34 million, more than analysts had forecast. Home inventory dropped 0.8 percent to a 2.4-month supply at the current sales pace, though that was about the same as September, the NAR said. Prices meanwhile continued their upward climb, with the median existing home price hitting $353,900, 13.1 percent higher than the same month last year.
koamnewsnow.com

Is the Stock Market Going to Crash Again?

The market will crash again. That is inevitable. The only real question is when will it happen?. Let’s be clear: there are lots of reasons to believe the market could crash soon. Skyrocketing inflation , stretched valuations , and a critical labor shortage each could pose risks to the market on their own. Put them all together in a situation like we have today, and the danger certainly seems to multiply.
The Motley Fool

2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

Lululemon Athletica's high-tech fabrics and strong community are a recipe for continued success. American Express is retaining its customer base while adding a new generation of spenders to its count. Over time, the best way to beat the market is to buy shares of great stocks and hold them for...
Times Leader

Times Leader

