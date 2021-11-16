McKeesport Police Locate Missing 4-Year-Old Lenaya Matthews

KENTON, Ohio (WSYX) — A missing 7-year-old Hardin County girl has been found. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office said Trinity Hurt, 7, was found late Friday night alive. People could be seen hugging and cheering after she was located and taken away in an ambulance. The sheriff's office said she is in the hospital recovering and they want to make sure she is OK both physically and mentally.
BURLEY, Idaho (CBS2) — An Amber Alert was issued for a 4-year-old girl out of Burley who was later found and brought to police in Elko County, Nevada. Police have arrested Elizabeth Rose Crofts, her 41-year-old grandmother, for taking her, authorities say. Idaho State Police were looking for Alaina Duey.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department located a girl reported missing. Daisy Nipper, 12, disappeared from a home on 2120 West Olive Street Tuesday around 12:30 a.m. She left with her cell phone, but it was turned off. Police say she is safe. To report a correction or...
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Louisiana State Police report a 24-year-old autistic man who went missing Friday, Nov. 12 has been found. LSP announced Saturday, Nov. 13 that Jorian Cole has returned home. Police canceled a Silver Alert issued on Friday. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office worked with law...
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The man arrested in connection with the disappearance of an 11-year-old girl who was the subject of an AMBER alert but was eventually found safe met her through Craigslist and told police she was portraying herself as an adult, according to an arrest affidavit from the Westminster Police Department (WPD).
WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE: The Williams County Sheriff’s Office says 15-year-old Trustess Morin has been located and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY 11/8/2021: The Williams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway. They say 15-year-old Trustess Morin was last seen Monday morning leaving...
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are looking for a missing and endangered man they said walked away from his caretaker in Washington County.
Sixty-five-year-old George Girdish left his caretaker in the Sheetz parking lot on Racetrack Road in Washington Tuesday afternoon. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since and hasn’t returned home, police said.
(Photo provided by state police)
He was last seen wearing a camo jacket and gray pants. His last known location was the Rivers Casino on Tuesday, police said, and he may have traveled out of the area.
He’s described as 5-foot-10, weighing 150 to 170 pounds.
Kettering police are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old girl last seen Thursday. Ja’Briona Bush was last seen at her home around 10:30 p.m. Thursday and did not take her medication with her when she left, according to police. She may be with friends in the area of the Cornell Meat King Supermarket on Cornell Drive in Dayton.
The Illinois State Police is asking the public to keep an eye out for a one-year-old girl named Jacklyn "Angel" Dobbs who went missing Wednesday. Police in Wheeling were called to an apartment building for a welfare check Wednesday night after family members were concerned that Dobbs' mother, 21-year-old Ja'nya Murphy had not been at work the previous day.
PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A teenager who had been reported missing since last week in Palmer has been found. According to Palmer Police Sgt. David Burns, Olyvia Mayou, 16, was last seen on November 8. She was believed to have last been wearing a black sweatshirt with a design on it.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Police have located a man they believed could be at special risk of harm or injury. An alert had been issued that Peluso was missing on Saturday night. Police said Monday that he was safely located. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details.
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police are asking the public for assistance in finding 15-year-old Brandon Pacheco-Nunez. The teen has been reported missing and was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Monday, November 8, 2021, when he left his home in the New Friarsgate community to catch his school bus. Pacheco-Nunez measures 5'10, weighs approximately 160 lbs., and was wearing black pants, a black shirt and black shoes at the time of his disappearance.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who went missing on Monday. Police say Bryanna Anderson is missing from the 1300 block of N. Superior. She was last seen at 6 p.m. in the 300 block of Collingwood wearing black pants, a black t-shirt with red writing and blue shoes.
UPDATE (10pm Sunday):. Sylvester police say that the missing 12-year-old was found safe. Sylvester police need help to find a missing child. Police say that 12-year-old Sheenkebio Carter was last seen around lunchtime near the 100 block of South Livingston Street and West Road,. Carter was last seen wearing a...
MODESTO, Calif. — Update:. In an update, the Modesto Police Department said 16-year-old Nathaniel "Nate" Povoor was found "safe and sound." The Modesto Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a 16-year-old boy named Nathaniel "Nate" Povoor. Povoor was last seen at a Big Lots store at 3900...
LODI, Calif. — UPDATE: As of 4:06 a.m. Friday, 98-year-old, Bernard Kooyman has been located and is safe, according to the Lodi Police Department. The Lodi Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding 98-year-old Bernard Kooyman. According to Lodi Police Facebook post, Bernard was last seen leaving the...
The Union City Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 13-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since yesterday. “Please help us location [sic] thirteen year old Jeila “Jayla” Cintron. Jeila left UC on 11/10. She may be with another juvenile female. Possible destination Jersey City or the Bronx,” the UCPD wrote on their Facebook page.
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A McKeesport police cruiser crashed and rolled onto its roof Monday morning. Watch the report from the crash scene: Click the video player above. The two-car crash happened at Versailles and Union avenues. Police said the officer involved was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and the other driver was not hurt.
Comments / 0