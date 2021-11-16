Maytown Assembly of God’s ‘Christmas Island’ to Return Thanksgiving Weekend

Every year, the Maytown Assembly of God Church at 2920 Tierney St. SW, Olympia, hosts Christmas Island: a life-size nativity scene that is free and open to the public through Christmas.

This year, the island will be lit up during a special ceremony at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Every evening following until Dec. 25, it will be open from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m., with goodies and warm drinks available on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights