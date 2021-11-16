ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

ToledoTel, McDaniel Telephone, Tenino Telephone Among 18 Companies to Receive Share of $4.85 Million to Support Broadband

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PbjxK_0cyXqXRn00
FILE PHOTO — A map shows where 10-gigabit fiber Internet lines would be installed in Winlock of ToledoTel is approved for a request for proposal from Lewis County.

ToledoTel, McDaniel Telephone and Tenino Telephone Company were among 18 companies announced Friday due to receive a share of roughly $4.85 million from Washington state Universal Communications Services Program to help support broadband services.

McDaniel Telephone was among eight companies that will receive support through the 2022 fiscal year through their commitment to “deploy broadband services to new locations to meet requirements set by the (state Utilities and Transportation Commission),” a news release from the agency said.

Tenino Telephone was among four other companies that deployed broadband to 1,781 locations with program support during the 2021 fiscal year, and will receive funding to support those services and additional services.

ToledoTel was named among companies that will receive funding to support existing broadband services. The news release states that the companies have “certified that 100% of their existing customers have broadband access, and also (are) committed to expand service to all new locations.”

The Utilities and Transportation Commission oversees the State Universal Communications Services Program and distributes support each year. Any unclaimed funds are carried over to the following year. It is also the state agency charged with regulating the rates and services of telephone companies operating and promoting a competitive marketplace.

The State Universal Communications Services Program provides direct financial support to Washington’s small telecommunications companies that have adopted a plan to provide, enhance, or maintain broadband services in high-cost rural areas of Washington.

The Legislature previously extended the program in 2019, and the program is scheduled to end in 2024, unless extended by the Legislature.

Comments / 0

Related
roselawgroupreporter.com

Arizona unlocks $100 million for broadband expansion

Arizona organizations seeking to expand broadband internet access in their communities can now apply for funding from a $100 million slice of the American Rescue Plan. The federal stimulus plan passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden in March prioritized high-speed internet expansion after the COVID-19 pandemic shifted work, doctors appointments and school online, highlighting gaps in access.
ARIZONA STATE
milwaukeesun.com

Wisconsin to be allocated $100 million for better broadband services

WAUSAU, Wisconsin -- In national rankings, Wisconsin has not always fared well in closing the digital divide, especially in rural areas, but advocates of the new federal infrastructure plan say now that it's a 'go,' the state can build on efforts to connect more families to internet service. Leading up...
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

$100 million will be directed to expand broadband internet

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state will direct $100 million in additional funding to expand broadband internet in Wisconsin. The latest round of grants comes from the 2021-2023 biennial budget signed by Gov. Tony Evers in July, which provided $129 million over the biennium for expanding high-speed broadband internet to unserved or underserved areas of the state.
MADISON, WI
thechronicle-news.com

PA farmer-veterans receive $3 million in state support

Pennsylvania veterans are often honored for their military service on behalf of our communities, but the state is recognizing veteran-farmers for not only their role as veterans, but as farmers providing for their country while at home. According to a PA government press release, the state has invested more than...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
State
Washington State
City
Tenino, WA
kfgo.com

Minnesota To Receive At Least $100B To Expand Broadband Access

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The infrastructure bill passed by Congress late last week means Minnesota will receive at least 100-billion dollars to expand broadband access to underserved parts of the state. East Central Minnesota Educational Cable Cooperative Executive Director Marc Johnson says the pandemic highlighted the gaps. Johnson says the...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telephone Companies#Mcdaniel Telephone#Tenino Telephone Company#Legislature
utv44.com

Fourth check? Many will get $1,800 before 2021 ends

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - There's a debate underway in Washington D.C. as to whether more stimulus money will be sent to American families. Previous rounds of COVID stimulus payments sent money to families in the order of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 - the last one being part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021. The American Rescue Plan also sent money directly to families in the form of the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. The first half of the newly expanded credit is being delivered directly to families.
ECONOMY
McKnight's

Judge denies injunction against healthcare worker vaccine mandate

The federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers has survived its first legal challenge, with a federal judge rejecting Florida’s bid to put a temporary restraining order on the rule. For now, the rule, and its deadlines requiring a first shot by Dec. 6 and a second by Jan....
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Company abandons appeal to export Iowa groundwater

A northeast Iowa company that initially sought to export billions of gallons of groundwater to parched western states each year but scaled back the quantity after pushback has abandoned the request to state regulators altogether. The Pattison Sand Co. proposal was repeatedly rejected by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources — most recently in May […] The post Company abandons appeal to export Iowa groundwater appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
CBS Boston

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Signs Ordinance To Change How The City Invests

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu signed an ordinance on Monday to change how the city invests. The ordinance prohibits public funds from being invested in stocks, securities, or companies that get more than 15% of its revenue from fossil fuels, tobacco products, or carceral facilities, like jails or prisons by the end of 2025. The goal is to grow “a low-carbon, resource efficient, and socially inclusive economy,” said a statement from Wu’s office. The ordinance was unanimously passed in the City Council last week.  
BOSTON, MA
Arizona Mirror

Three Arizona tribes receive HUD grant for COVID-19 relief

In an effort to protect the community’s most precious assets, the Cocopah Indian Tribe is moving forward with plans to buy homes for its elderly population after receiving a $1 million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funding from the grant is for elders from the Cocopah Indian Tribe […] The post Three Arizona tribes receive HUD grant for COVID-19 relief appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Nevada Current

Maryland Pkwy, cleaner RTC fleet among projects in line for infrastructure act funding

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Poor road conditions caused by potholes or cracked and uneven roads, often worsened because of a lack of investment in infrastructure, are more than just a minor inconvenience, said U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen. Among the many consequences, transit-related problems have costly effects on people and result in higher commute times, which are worse for communities […] The post Maryland Pkwy, cleaner RTC fleet among projects in line for infrastructure act funding appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
1K+
Followers
298
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy