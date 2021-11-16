Sold Out: 4,700 Guests Sign up for Chehalis-Centralia Railroad’s ‘The Polar Express’

Santa Claus, played by Karl Schmidt, waves to passengers aboard The Polar Express during dress rehearsals Friday after departing from the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad and Museum.

Tickets for the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad and Museum’s “The Polar Express” didn’t last long.

The local railroad announced over the weekend that tickets were no longer available.

“We are so excited to welcome over 4,700 guests who will be riding to the North Pole to pick up Santa,” the railroad wrote on Facebook. “However, that exhausts our availability for tickets and we are sold out with long wait lists. We wish we could accommodate more of you and are looking into adding more seating next year. Please save the date for September next year when tickets start selling like hot cakes. We’ll post on Facebook when they go on sale for 2022. In the meantime we hope you all ‘believe’ and have magical holidays.”

Set to the soundtrack of “The Polar Express” movie, passengers who did score tickets will experience the holiday tale with hot chocolate, treats and a telling of the children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg on the way to the North Pole, where Santa and his helpers board the train and give each child the first gift of Christmas — a silver sleigh bell.

Passengers will then be led in singing Christmas carols on the ride back to the depot.

The magical hour-long excursion runs on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 3, 5 and 7 p.m. through Dec. 19 from the depot at 1101 SW Sylvenus St. off of Exit 77.

Regular ticket prices for all ages are $39. Children age 2 and under ride free. Families are encouraged to wear warm clothes and bring blankets.

“If you are disappointed that you will not be able to join us on the Polar Express this year, there are other local events for you to experience the magic of the holiday season,” the railroad wrote Monday.

“Centralia Ballet will be bringing the full-length production of The Nutcracker to Centralia College’s Corbet Theater on Dec 4 and 5. This show was co-produced by Mickey Gunter, who created our Wizard Express train in October. Expect to see even more magic on stage. And if you are coming from out of town for the Polar Express that first weekend of December, make the most of your visit to Lewis County by seeing our local dancers perform this classic ballet before or after your ride. You can get tickets at https://28019.danceticketing.com/.”