Two Injured as Debris Falls on Vehicles After Semi Strikes Interstate 5 Overpass

Washington State Department of Transportation crews work on the Koontz Road overpass after it was struck by a northbound semi truck on Interstate 5 Sunday night.

A California man was transported to Harborview Medical Center Sunday night after his vehicle was struck by debris when a semi truck hit the Koontz Road overpass on Interstate 5 east of Napavine, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Victor M. Jimenezramos, 45, of Escondido, California, was traveling north in a 2012 GMC Acadia at about 7:48 p.m. when the semi — a 1996 International driven by Thomas Y. Jun, 50, of Bellevue — struck the bridge, causing debris to fall on the GMC and a 2015 Honda Civic driven by Robyn V. Arce, 69, of Seattle.

Arce’s vehicle then struck a 2021 Lexus driven by Atit P. Shaw, 33, of Bellevue.

The semi came to rest on the right shoulder, the GMC came to rest in the ditch and the Honda and Lexus came to rest on the freeway.

Shaw was injured but was not transported to a hospital while Jimenezramos was taken to Harborview.

The official cause of the crash is still under investigation, but drugs or alcohol are not believed to have been a factor, according to the state patrol.