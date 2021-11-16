ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Five moments in Rittenhouse trial that could sway jury

By Barnini Chakraborty, Washington Examiner
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2shm3x_0cyXq9aq00

Jury deliberations began Tuesday in the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial following two weeks of intense testimony and incendiary comments that offered starkly different portraits of the armed Illinois teenager who fatally shot two people and injured a third during a night of unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

Closing arguments wrapped up Monday night in the high-profile case with lawyers calling each other liars.

Rittenhouse is charged in the fatal shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26. He also wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, 28, after shooting him in the arm and blowing off his bicep. The teenager from Antioch, Illinois, faces five criminal charges ranging from intentional homicide to recklessly endangering safety. He has pleaded not guilty. If convicted of the most serious charge, he could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Prosecutors painted Rittenhouse, now 18, as a "wannabe soldier" drawn to chaos while defense attorneys countered that the youth cadet feared for his life and was forced to kill or be killed.

Rittenhouse testified he feared for his life when Rosenbaum lunged at him, Huber hit him with a skateboard, and Grosskreutz pointed a gun at him.

Under the direction of circuit court Judge Bruce Schroeder, Rittenhouse selected the final 12 jurors who will decide his fate from slips of paper placed into a raffle drum with the numbers of each of the 18 jurors who sat through the trial. Those who weren't chosen won't be deliberating the case but are required to remain in the courthouse until a verdict is reached.

The three-week trial had many dramatic moments. Here are our top five.

Grosskreutz admits he was armed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ooOEK_0cyXq9aq00

Gaige Grosskreutz, the only person to survive being shot by Rittenhouse, was billed as the state's star witness.

His testimony fell short and at times lent support to Rittenhouse's central claim of self-defense.

The Milwaukee paramedic testified that he had attended dozens of Black Lives Matter protests during the summer of 2020 in different capacities. At times, he went as a protester, a medic, and a legal observer for the ACLU.

Grosskreutz's testimony came apart after he admitted during cross-examination that he had pointed his Glock pistol at Rittenhouse. During closing arguments, the defense tried to take the sheen off Grosskreutz's credibility.

"Grosskreutz won't say anything that puts him in a bad light," Mark Richards said. "Grosskreutz's the person who has 10 million reasons to lie."

Last month, Grosskreutz filed a lawsuit against Kenosha authorities, alleging that the shootings were "a natural consequence of the actions" of the Kenosha police and sheriff's office. The defense has suggested that his odds of winning his civil suit would vastly improve if Rittenhouse were convicted.

Richie McGinnis, a named victim, saw Rosenbaum's death

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05K6Hd_0cyXq9aq00

Daily Caller videographer Richie McGinnis testified as a witness for both sides and is a named victim.

One of the criminal charges against Rittenhouse accuses him of recklessly putting McGinnis's safety in jeopardy.

McGinnis testified he was behind Rittenhouse and Rosenbaum when their chase began and was only a few feet away when Rittenhouse opened fire. Like Grosskreurtz, his testimony also hurt the prosecution's case. McGinnis told jurors that Rosenbaum lunged at Rittenhouse first and had put his hand on the barrel of Rittenhouse's gun.

After Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum, McGinnis stayed with him as he was dying. "I was just telling him that we're going to have a beer together afterward, and it was all going to be OK," McGinnis said.

Rittenhouse sobs on stand

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZQTgz_0cyXq9aq00

Perhaps the most compelling testimony came from Rittenhouse himself.

The one-time YMCA lifeguard sobbed on the stand just moments after taking it, crying so hard that the judge had to call a recess.

When court resumed, Rittenhouse calmly answered questions from lawyers for 6 hours while his mother Wendy could be heard crying loudly from the courtroom gallery.

Rittenhouse testified that he went to Kenosha after being asked by the owner of Car Source to protect private property. He also said he brought his medical bag to render aid to anyone who needed it. Car Source had been set on fire and endured damage during the third night of riots. Rittenhouse told the jury the situation in Kenosha quickly escalated and that he was forced to fight his way out because he feared for his life.

He testified he was chased, lunged at, and verbally threatened. Prosecutors asked him what risk Rosenbaum, an unarmed man, posed.

Rittenhouse said he feared if Rosenbaum wrestled his weapon away, he would use it to shoot and kill him.

Prosecutor points gun used in shootings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49mAYx_0cyXq9aq00

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger caused some gasps during closing arguments when he picked up the gun Rittenhouse used to kill two men, and with his finger on the trigger, pointed it in front of the jury.

"In a trial in which the defendant is being accused of reckless actions, Binger committed his own while attempting to act out Rittenhouse's actions with his rifle," James Gagliano, a security and law enforcement analyst, wrote. "With the recent accidental shooting on a movie set in New Mexico still fresh in our minds, Binger sweeps the courtroom specter section with the weapon and incredulously breaks firearms handling safety rule number one. Never place your finger on the trigger unless and until you have acquired a target you may have to neutralize."

Gagliano called Binger's actions "yet another example of those prosecuting gun crimes with little understanding of guns."

Judge slams prosecution — repeatedly — over antics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36qvcQ_0cyXq9aq00

The murder case against Rittenhouse was almost thrown into jeopardy after defense lawyers demanded a mistrial with prejudice over what appeared to be questions that were out of bounds by Binger.

The defense also accused prosecutors of ignoring pretrial rulings made on inadmissible evidence. If the mistrial had been granted, it would have prohibited the state from retrying their case.

When Rittenhouse was on the stand, Binger's line of questioning prompted Schroeder to shout, "I don't believe you," at one point when Binger argued he had been acting in good faith.

DAVID AXELROD LABELS RITTENHOUSE JUDGE A 'DE FACTO DEFENSE ATTORNEY'

Prosecutors earlier this year had sought permission to introduce a video taken 15 days before the shootings in which Rittenhouse is heard watching men exit a CVS pharmacy and commenting that he wished he had his rifle so he could shoot them because he assumed they were shoplifters. Binger argued at a pretrial hearing it showed Rittenhouse's mindset and prejudices, but Schroeder questioned its relevance and said during the pretrial hearing that he was inclined not to allow it but that he might change his mind during the trial.

When Rittenhouse was on the stand, Binger hammered him with questions on whether it was acceptable to use deadly force to protect people. The defense objected, and Schroeder sent the jury out.

He then turned his anger on Binger.

The prosecutor argued he thought the judge's pretrial ruling left the door open to the line of questioning, but Schroeder yelled," For me! Not for you!"

He also sounded off on Binger commenting on Rittenhouse's right to remain silent following the shootings. Schroeder called it a "grave constitutional violation" and warned the experienced prosecutor to stop.

Original Location: Five moments in Rittenhouse trial that could sway jury

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
primenewsghana.com

Biden angry after teen cleared of shootings

US President Joe Biden has said he is angry after a teenager who shot dead two men during racial unrest last year in Wisconsin was cleared by a court. The president expressed dismay at the verdict in a written statement although earlier he said he stood by the jury. Kyle...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TODAY.com

Rittenhouse victim’s family member speaks out following acquittal

Susan Hughes, the great-aunt of one of the men killed by Kyle Rittenhouse, spoke out about her great-nephew on Weekend TODAY Saturday morning, just a day after a Wisconsin jury acquitted Rittenhouse of all charges. Hughes is the great-aunt of Anthony Huber, who was 26 when he was shot and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Wisconsin State
CBS Denver

Denver Attorney Files Civil Action In Kyle Rittenhouse Shooting

DENVER (CBS4)– Fallout from what happened on an August 2020 night in Kenosha, Wisconsin is not over. There’s more legal action ahead. Denver attorney Milo Schwab represents two of those who were shot. Kyle Rittenhouse, left, listens as his attorney Mark Richards gives his closing argument (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) “A criminal case and civil case are different, but we are reaching for larger questions,” he told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger in an interview before testimony in the criminal trial began. His clients are the family of Joseph Rosenbaum, one of those who died as well as Gaige Grosskreutz who was wounded...
DENVER, CO
CNN

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges. Here's what we know about the 3 men he shot

(CNN) Kyle Rittenhouse -- accused of shooting three people, two fatally -- was acquitted on all charges on Friday by a jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The 12 jurors found him not guilty for the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, now 27, using an AR-15-type rifle during protests on August 25, 2020, that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Defense lawyers said Rittenhouse, then 17, was acting in self-defense.
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Trial#Shooting#Defense Attorneys#Murder
The Denver Gazette

Jury finds Rittenhouse not guilty in Kenosha shootings

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after testifying he acted in self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S. Rittenhouse, 18, began to choke up, fell forward toward the defense table and then hugged one of his attorneys as he heard a court clerk recite “not guilty” five times. A sheriff’s deputy whisked him out a back door. ...
KENOSHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ACLU
WSAV News 3

Rittenhouse lawyers’ trial playbook: Don’t ‘crusade,’ defend

(AP) — Soon after a Wisconsin jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges against him, defense attorney Mark Richards took a swipe at his predecessors, telling reporters that their tactics — leaning into Rittenhouse’s portrayal as a rallying point for the right to carry weapons and defend oneself — were not his. “I was hired by the […]
POLITICS
CBS Chicago

Demonstrators In Kenosha March To Protest Rittenhouse Verdict

CHICAGO (CBS) — Anger and frustration were on display in the streets of Kenosh Sunday as protesters reacted to Friday’s acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. Crowds called for criminal justice reform saying the court system protected the wrong man. Just days after Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all counts, leaving him a free man this weekend, protesters gathered, rejecting the verdict and calling for this to move to the federal level. Protesters took to the same streets Rittenhouse used last August when he shot three people, killing two, during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The trial and the ‘not guilty’ verdict that...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Could the verdict in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers spell the end for so-called vigilante justice?

It’s a tale as old as time.Everyday citizens decide to take the law into their own hands in what they claim is the pursuit of justice.In this case, a Black 25-year-old former high school football star ended up dead, shot twice at close range on a spring afternoon in Georgia, while his family said he was out for a run.Ahmaud Arbery’s death - and the trial of the three white men accused of his murder currently underway in Brunswick - has shone a spotlight on the concepts of self defence, citizen’s arrest, stand your ground and open carry laws.For years,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

NAACP president says Rittenhouse trial was a "warning shot" that "vigilante justice" can be allowed

Washington — NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson said Kyle Rittenhouse's trial was a "warning shot" for Black communities that "vigilante justice" can be allowed in this country or "in particular communities." Rittenhouse was found not guilty on Friday on all charges in the August 2020 shootings of three men, including two who were killed, amid protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reason.com

Man Faces 30-Year Sentence in the Self-Defense Case Everyone Ignored Last Week

Opposition to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict—which saw a jury accept the teen's self-defense claim after he shot two men and wounded another during a night of civil unrest—primarily splintered along two lines. In one, the jury supposedly got it wrong. In the other, even if the jury technically got it right, we allegedly need to pass new laws to prevent such a verdict from ever coming down again.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

‘Pitiless’ murder-accused father ‘probably’ valued lover over child, court told

A man accused of helping to murder his six-year-old son has told a jury he “probably” valued his new partner’s love and affection over the welfare of his child. Thomas Hughes, who is alleged to have aided and abetted his girlfriend, Emma Tustin, in killing Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, told Coventry Crown Court on Monday that she had promised to show him “the love (and) the attention” he wanted.
FOOD & DRINKS
AFP

Black man slain in Georgia was 'under attack': prosecutor

Prosecutors and defense attorneys presented their closing arguments on Monday in the racially charged trial of three white men accused of murder in the southern US state of Georgia for shooting dead a Black man after chasing him in their pickup trucks. Gregory McMichael, 65, a retired police officer; his son Travis, 35; and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, are facing murder and other charges for the February 2020 shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. A graphic video of the shooting of the unarmed Arbery went viral on social media and added fuel to last year's protests against racial injustice sparked by the murder in May of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, by a white police officer in Minnesota. The three defendants have said they suspected Arbery was a burglar who had been active in their neighborhood and invoked a since-repealed Georgia state law that allows ordinary citizens to make arrests.
GEORGIA STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
711
Followers
924
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy