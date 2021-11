The Adna Grange Hall, at 123 Dieckman Road, Chehalis, is preparing for its annual fall bazaar, which will be open to the public on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be a $7 soup and sandwich lunch available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vendors will be selling handmade items such as knitted or crocheted hats and scarves, baked goods, greeting cards, lavender sachets, masks, ornaments, jewelry and much more.