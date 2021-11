Inside a Nike store in Hamburg, Germany, as in the retailer’s other stores, there’s a box where customers can add old sneakers so they can be turned into ground-up materials used to pave basketball courts or make new soles for shoes. But when a German investigative team decided to find out what happened to an old pair of shoes added to the box—by adding a GPS tracker so they could follow the path—they discovered something unexpected at the recycling center: The brand also appeared to be destroying new shoes, something that violates a recently enacted German law.

