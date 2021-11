Could the 3-6 Giants make a playoff push? Head coach Joe Judge said Monday that is not something he talks with players about. “No, our job right now is preparing for Tampa. All those other games are hypotheticals,” Judge said. “To go ahead and start looking beyond things that don’t exist – we’re going to have our hands full today getting better as a team and then leading into Tampa. They’re one of the best teams in the league for a reason. They have arguably the greatest player to ever play the game down there running the huddle, so we’ve got a lot of things to prepare for. Talking about hypotheticals, we’ve got enough real things coming at us in a week’s time.”

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO