Bitcoin price dips under $60K as Dollar Strength Index reaches 16-month highs

USD firmness limits the upside for the GBP/USD pair. EU demands Brexit minister to stop ‘political posturing’ over NI protocol. Inflation worries downplayed by Bailey, risk trends, Brexit in focus. The GBP/USD price forecast remains rangebound as the attempt to correct higher is capped by a stronger Greenback and Brexit woes. –Are you interested to … Continued.
On Monday, gold saw some dip-buying and stalled its recent corrective pullback. The safe-haven metal was underpinned by COVID-19 jitters amid persistent inflation fears. A strong USD, elevated US bond yields, and hawkish Fed expectations could cap gains. The gold price outlook is bearish as the hawkish Fed and rising US yields support the US … Continued.
Bitcoin is decidedly calmer than the U.S. dollar this week as BTC sees “neutral” sentiment and undecided investors. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
The Australian dollar appreciated against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday, as China’s central bank signaled the possibility of policy easing amid risks to economic growth. In its latest quarterly monetary policy report published on Friday, the People’s Bank of China suggested a shift in policy stance...
Bitcoin price is currently on the ropes, potentially about to lose support at around $56,000. But could the recent weakness in the cryptocurrency market be more a factor of a strong dollar?. TD Sequential Triggers Anti-Correlated Signals On BTCUSD, DXY. Weeks ago, we posed the question if or not the...
Bitcoin avoids recent lows as BTC price eyes $60K into the weekly close. Kraken to delist Monero for UK customers by the end of November By Cointelegraph - Nov 21, 2021. In an email quoted by Reddit users, Kraken, the world's eighth-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced it would be delisting privacy coin Monero (XMR) in...
The EUR/USD suffered heavy losses for the second week in a row. EUR/USD cannot erase its losses due to policy divergence between the ECB and the Fed. The European common currency was hurt by concerns over widespread lockdowns. The EUR/USD weekly forecast points out further losses as the Fed and ECB policies remain divergent, giving … Continued.
If you’re rich, you can take a higher money supply and use it to your advantage. If you’re poor, you really can’t. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
The Aussie remains under pressure under 0.7300, and talk of a rate hike in Australia grows louder. A firmer Treasury yield and cautious mood snap a two-day downtrend in the US dollar. AUD/USD will be watched for Fedspeak, US inflation, and Chinese property sector concerns. The AUD/USD price analysis suggests a mildly positive overview while … Continued.
The kiwi has recovered into the mid-0.70s, but analysts at ANZ Bank can not help but ask; is the market setting itself up for some disappointment? It could well be. A softer USD h …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Money market futures have priced in a 25 basis point increase by the RBNZ on its November 24 Monetary Policy Meeting. The NZD/USD slumps for the third week in a row, trading at 0.6996 during the New …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
The GBP/USD pair plunges as the Dollar Index has ended its corrective phase. The current up channel was seen as a downside continuation pattern. The descending pitchfork’s median line (ML) stands as a major target. The GBP/USD forecast for the pair sees it plunging in the short term as the Dollar Index boosted the USD. … Continued.
Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the AUD/USD pair. The AUD/USD pair rallies and it seems poised to come back higher if the Dollar Index resumes its downside movement. It’s trading in the green at 0.7288 level, but we still need confirmation before considering going long. Technically, the Dollar … Continued.
GBP/NZD strengthened on Friday as GBP benefited from weaker New Zealand dollar and expectations that Bank of England will raise interest rates. The BoE is expected to become the first major central …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Although the US dollar remained resilient throughout the week, gold prices remained stable. The price of gold bars could rise if US stocks decline further. The Golden Cross is about to be formed on XAU/USD. The gold price remained solid at the end of the week, with a pause in strengthening the US dollar and … Continued.
Chart – Courtesy Trading View NZD/USD was trading 0.68% higher on the day at 0.7044 at around 07:35 GMT. Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) posted sharp inflation expectations numbers on Thursday, …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar edged back from a 16-month high on Thursday as traders assessed whether the U.S. currency's recent surge, fueled by diverging central bank tightening expectations amid surging inflation around the globe, had gone too far. The dollar index , which measures the currency against a basket...
NZD/USD has recaptured 0.7000 amid a revival of the RBNZ rate hike calls. The RBNZ has posted the country’s inflation expectations to 3.7%, the highest since 2010. The kiwi’s resilience will be put to …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. This week has seen some bearish price action for bitcoin, and what's the...
NZD/USD is in a precarious position on the charts as we head into the key event today, RBNZ’s Survey of Expectations and before the forthcoming interest rate meeting. Today’s event is watched closely …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
