The first hour of Thursdays’ Teleforum is with state rep Aaron Bernstine, then after the Best of Beaver County with Mike Romigh at 11, Norm Mitry of Heritage Valley Health Systems and Scott Tady of the Beaver County Times! In between, Eddy will probably babble about bridge traffic and muppets. Teleforum happens every weekday from 9 till noon on Beaver County Radio.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO