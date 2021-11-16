ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

How the Spanish vaguero gave way to the American cowboy

 6 days ago

The American cowboy hat, lasso and pointy boots all trace back to the Spanish vaquero. The...

brownwoodtx.com

The Idle American: With Will there was a way

Oh, that the inimitable Will Rogers were alive today. The need for his disarming smile and positive spirit helped Americans survive the Great Depression. He’d go a long way today in bringing people together as mounting challenges blot out our better acts and kinder nature. Even Will might not know...
suindependent.com

The American Way of Life versus Woke Progressivism

The American Way of Life versus Woke Progressivism. Last week’s column discussed Charles Murray’s acclaimed book, “Coming Apart.” Published in 2012, Murray described the dramatic social changes in American society from 1960 to 2010. Earlier this year, former Harvard professor and Hudson Institute Fellow Christopher DeMuth was interviewed by Lenard...
CBS Chicago

Native American Chicagoans Share What Thanksgiving Means To Them

CHICAGO (CBS) — November is Native American Heritage Month. It falls within the same month as the holiday that many Native Americans describe as a painful one. CBS 2 Morning Insider Marissa Parra shares what Thanksgiving means to Native American Chicagoans. Norma Robertson sits at her table doing traditional Native American bead work, an array of colourful beads are scattered on her desk. She’s fastidious, focused on her next project before gesturing to the zip cover in her hands. “I learned this a long time ago,” said the member of the Sisseton Wahpeton Tribe. Her handwork is precise, just like her grandma taught her. “She said,...
97.9 KICK FM

The Center of America is Now Officially this Small Missouri Town

A small Missouri town has some very unique bragging rights. They are now known as the official "center of America" according to the US Census. I first spotted this interesting news share on the Missouri sub-Reddit page. It featured a story by The Hill that said the US Census had declared Hartville, Missouri as the population center of the United States. It featured a very interesting map show the mean population center of America which has traveled west as the country expanded beginning on the east coast when America was founded and now in the middle of Missouri.
Wyoming State
kosu.org

Water woes predicted for hundreds of thousands in Iowa

The largest water utility in Iowa is sounding alarms that it won’t be able to keep up with cleaning the water for more than 600,000 customers as extreme weather swings become more common. Clay Masters of Iowa Public Radio reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR....
kosu.org

Missouri judge to decide potentially precedent-setting exoneration of Kevin Strickland

This week, a judge in Missouri is expected to rule whether to exonerate a Black man who has spent more than four decades behind bars for a triple murder in the late ’70s. Prosecutors point to several factors they claim prove Kevin Strickland‘s innocence, including his hair. If he is exonerated, it would be the longest wrongful imprisonment in the state’s history.
Variety

Miss America, Once a TV Staple, Now Will Stream Only

There she is … but not on TV. When the Miss America Pageant (now formally known as the Miss America Competition) returns this year for its 100th anniversary after being scuttled by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, it won’t air on a traditional television network — the latest indication how TV culture is radically changing in the face of broadband technology that gives entertainment seekers whatever they want at the push of a button. Organizers have planned a five-day event that starts on Dec. 12 and will follow 51 candidates representing all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., as they compete for...
Spain
Deseret News

Opinion: How to restore the American dream for middle-class Americans

The rising generation is losing faith in the American dream. The prosperous middle class that many of our parents obtained is slipping away. Consider the past decade or so. Health care deductibles have risen at eight times the rate of wages. Home prices climbed more than 6% annually. Student debt totals more than credit card debt. Tuition has risen at more than twice the rate of overall inflation.
kosu.org

Biden to host Three Amigos summit with the leaders of Canada and Mexico

President Biden hosts Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for the first "Three Amigos" summit since 2016. Noel King is a host of Morning Edition and Up First. Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR...
kosu.org

States are investigating how Instagram recruits and affects children

A bipartisan group of state attorneys general is investigating how Instagram attracts and potentially harms children and young adults. The probe follows revelations from a whistleblower about how Instagram's parent company Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has studied the risks of the photo-sharing app to its youngest users, including exacerbating body image issues for some teenage girls.
kosu.org

'Concerts were my happy place': A young woman reflects on Astroworld

Nina Roehl has been an avid concert-goer for all her life. But after the deadly event earlier this month at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, the 21 year old is now anxious about the thought of attending large concerts. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To...
kosu.org

Nikole Hannah-Jones explores 'A New Origin Story' in '1619 Project' book

In 2019, when The New York Times first published its special magazine issue of “The 1619 Project” — it was a sensation. Created to illuminate the arrival of the first Black people brought to the British colonies for the purposes of enslavement, the issue tells a story of how Black Americans were instrumental in creating what we know as the United States.
kosu.org

Trimming their social agenda, Democrats cut the proposal of free community college

Free community college was one of President Biden's big campaign promises. It was also one of the first proposals that got dropped as Democrats began to negotiate and trim their social agenda in Congress. That program would have made community colleges tuition-free for the next five years. And although the national effort failed, various free college programs do exist in almost every state. NPR's Elissa Nadworny joins us now to tell us more. Hey, Elissa.
scotscoop.com

Students calculate their way through the American Math Competition

Over two hundred Carlmont students of all grades took the American Math Competition (AMC) last Wednesday. The AMC is widely considered one of the largest and most prestigious competitions in the U.S., and hundreds of thousands of students, eighth through 12th grade, participate in this event yearly. “They’re very difficult...
