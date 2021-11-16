ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Shiny Pokemon GO Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl event details: Starting today!

By Chris Burns
SlashGear
SlashGear
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C22GM_0cyXmNiv00

Today we’re taking a peek at the next Pokemon GO event, starting with the launch of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl! The BD and SP games are part of the “main” or “core” series of Pokemon games, and Pokemon GO stands to benefit from their release with a few new bonuses and an eventual release of a whole bunch of new monsters.

Starting on Tuesday, November 1, 2021, Pokemon GO will celebrate the release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl. The first part of this event will continue for a mere two days, so pay attention! This event ends on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 10AM local time. At that time, the second part begins, and lasts until November 21, 2021.

Part 1: Brilliant Diamond

During the first part of this event there’ll be wild spawns of a whole bunch of Pokemon with the potential to be Shiny. There’ll be increased spawns of Stunky, which is not Shiny, but everything else has the potential to be Shiny – so tap them all!

We’ll see increased spawns of Seel, Buneary, Murkrow, Kircketot, Bidoof, Poocheyena, Aron, Scyther, Larvitar, Burmy (Plant), and Buizel. We’ll also see some Costumed Pokemon: Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup – each of which can be Shiny.

Part 2: Shining Pearl

This event will start on November 18, 2021, and will last until November 21, 2021, at 8PM local time. This second half of the event will feature Spheal as a wild spawn with no Shiny iteration. It’ll also feature a bunch of potentially Shiny Pokemon like Glameow, Buneary, Bidoof, Kricketot, Houdour, Misdreavus, and Pinsir.

This event will also have Slowpoke, Bagon, Buizel, and Burmy (Sandy) spawning in the wild as potentially Shiny Pokemon. As it was with the first half, these Pokemon will be ever-so-slightly more rare than the rest.

There’ll also be fancy costume Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup – this time with a different hat! The first half has Luca’s Hat and the second half has Dawn’s Hat.

Both parts

Both parts of this event will feature 7km eggs with Riolu, Happiny, Mime Jr, Bonsly, and Budew, all available globally. You’ll be able to get to these monsters easier than normal because there’ll be 1/2 Incubator Distance and 1/3 Super Incubator Distance requirements – quick!

You’ll find the in-game store enticing with a one-time bundle for 300 coins that includes two Incubators, 3x Super Incubators, and a Raid Pass, too.

This event will include a Collection Challenge for the costumed Pokemon that’ll give you 1000 XP, 3000 Stardust, and an encounter with Froslass. You’ll find full-body suits in the avatar items store during this event, if you want to go full wild style on this generation.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Halo Infinite multiplayer first impressions: Great gameplay but questionable monetization

Yesterday, Microsoft dropped quite the bombshell when it announced that it was sending Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer mode live early in celebration of the franchise’s 20th anniversary. While Halo Infinite‘s campaign won’t be here until December 8th, we’re getting the full multiplayer experience three weeks early. We’ll have a full review of Halo Infinite around the campaign’s launch, but for now, I thought I’d share some early impressions of Infinite‘s multiplayer mode.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Fortnite Chapter 3: Clear your calendar for December

The month of December will be monstrous for Fortnite gamers at all levels. Clues currently point toward a series of events that’ll blast us through some of the most major brands and characters from long-awaited franchise crossovers, like Naruto and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. We might also very well see the destruction of the map, with bombs, with a whole lot of water, flooding, and a real “slippery feet” sort of situation as we transition into the future.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

New World’s massive November update is here

Earlier this month, Amazon launched a public test realm for New World. Alongside that PTR launch, Amazon began testing a massive patch for New World that, among other things, added a new weapon, new enemies, and new quests to the game. Fast forward a week later and now that patch is ready for prime time, with Amazon launching it on live servers today.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Pokemon GO - Pokemon Brilliant Diamond event details

Attention Trainers of Pokemon GO : Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl will be released on Nintendo Switch on November 19, 2021. Part 1 of the event will be dedicated to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, kick off on November 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. and go on until Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Shiny Pokemon#Bd#Sp#Stunky#Poocheyena#Luca S Hat
SlashGear

Halo Infinite battle pass changes are already on the way

It’s been a pretty wild week for Halo fans. Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer launched earlier this week, going live three weeks before it was originally expected to. While the reaction so far seems fairly positive, there have been some gripes from the player base and critics alike, with many focusing on slow battle pass progression as one of the primary concerns. Now, just a few days after Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer launched, 343 has announced that battle pass changes are on the way.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Pokemon GO December Community Day is a real monster

This week we’re taking a peek at the December Community Day for Pokemon GO well in advance of said day. As it’s been in the past, so too shall it be with this year’s year-end event, featuring Pokemon released throughout the year on Community Day events from the entirety of the year 2021. This Community Day mega-event will include a total of 11 individual Community Day special Pokemon.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

MultiVersus VS the best crossover fighting games ever made

Today we’re going to take a little trip down memory lane with the best crossover video games in existence alongside the newest of their breed: MultiVersus. The newest game was made by Warner Bros. Games. This game showcases a collection of characters from franchises under the Warner Bros. umbrella – that means everything from Batman to Cartoon Network. If you’ve … Continue reading
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Pokemon
SlashGear

Fortnite’s dreaded BRUTE is back, but with a very important change

In August 2019, Epic Games added a new “weapon” to its hit battle royale game Fortnite called the B.R.U.T.E, a mech suit that could carry two players and cause utter destruction to anything in its path. Though Epic said it had added the mech suit to help inexperienced players get some wins, the weapon/vehicle quickly proved controversial among players.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Battlefield 2042’s day-one patch isn’t enough to stop tanking Steam reviews

Battlefield 2042 has officially launched after a turbulent early access period. Alongside the full game, DICE has shipped a day-one patch, but unfortunately, the update is minor and doesn’t appear to fix many issues players are having. While DICE promises that more updates are coming in the future, it seems the day-one patch hasn’t been enough to save Battlefield 2042 from fan blowback.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Halo Infinite campaign co-op and Forge mode release dates delayed

With the launch of Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer earlier this week, 343 Industries announced that season 1 will last longer than anticipated. Instead of three months as initially planned, season 1 has now been extended to six months. Unfortunately, this has implications for features beyond multiplayer, as the extension of season 1 also means that the launches of campaign co-op and Forge mode will be delayed.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Xbox Game Pass closes out November 2021 with a ton of indies

Amid all the hubbub of launching Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer early yesterday, Microsoft has also revealed the titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in the second half of November. Admittedly, November’s second batch of games is a bit more reserved than the first, but then, it’s hard to top a content drop that added titles like Forza Horizon 5, One Step From Eden, and It Takes Two in the span of just two weeks. In any case, there are still some games worth checking out with this next round of additions.
FIFA
SlashGear

Halo Infinite dev ‘looking at’ battle pass progression after player feedback

Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer launched into beta earlier this week, and while the game itself has seemingly been well-received by players, there are some aspects that players take issue with. Perhaps the biggest is battle pass progression, something that’s been a contentious topic for Halo fans since well before Infinite‘s launch. Now, after Halo fans made their voices heard, 343 Industries … Continue reading
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Xbox backward compatible games program ends with a bang

While at one point we may have thought the Xbox backward compatibility program was finished, we learned that wasn’t the case during the Xbox 20th Anniversary event this week. Microsoft announced more than 70 new additions to the backward compatibility list during that event, making more Xbox 360 and original Xbox games playable on modern hardware. There are some fantastic gems in the latest lineup of backward compatible games, so Microsoft is definitely delivering the goods with these additions.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

3 Reasons Xbox Cloud Gaming makes sense on a console (and 1 drawback)

Today we’re taking a peek at how Xbox Cloud Gaming works on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. This gaming system was rolling around in beta mode for a while in 2021 and formally launched in the month of November, 2021, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. It’s made for playing games in the cloud – and for the most part, cloud gaming seems best suited to mobile devices aiming to play games that’d only otherwise be available on consoles and PCs. So why would you want to play Xbox Cloud Gaming on an Xbox?
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Xbox boss Phil Spencer wants the whole industry in on emulation

Game preservation has become something of a big topic in recent years. As time goes on, some people are worried about old physical media and hardware wearing out, coupled with those who would like to play classic games on modern platforms without breaking the bank. While backward compatibility helps with some of that a little bit and has become an … Continue reading
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Mario Party Superstars Review

While the Switch has seen entries from most major Nintendo franchises (pour one out for F-Zero), the showing from Mario Party has so far been underwhelming. Up until recently, the only Mario Party game on the platform was Super Mario Party, a game that was fun enough with friends but could have used some post-launch content. If Super Mario Party was a stumble for the series, Mario Party Superstars is a return to form for it. Quite literally so, too, as Mario Party Superstars is something of a greatest hits compilation that takes boards and minigames from Mario Party titles past and remakes them for the modern era.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

PlayStation 5 store restock list and updates

Even though the PlayStation 5 is almost a year old, it’s still difficult to buy one. our guide is designed to make getting a PlayStation 5 easier. In this PS5 restock and tracking guide, we’ll share links to every retailer we can find that carries the PS5 and explain how to find Twitter accounts that post up-to-date restock links as they become available. This guide will also share some best practices — the things that worked for us — for tracking PS5 stock. We’ll also give you weekly updates on when each retailer last announced a drop for the system.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Major onion recall expands yet again: Another two brands to check

This year’s big onion recall has expanded once again, this time with one new recall and an update to an existing recall. The two new advisories come from Alsum Farms & Produce Inc. and Potandon Produce LLC. As with the several other onion recalls and updates published in recent months, the reason for these latest notifications is potential contamination with Salmonella.
AGRICULTURE
SlashGear

SlashGear

32K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy