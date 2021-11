A woman in Argentina has been identified as the second person ever whose own immune system may have cured her of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).The 30-year-old woman was first diagnosed with HIV-1, the most common type of HIV, in 2013.After eight years of multiple follow up checks, however, there appears to be no sign of active viral infection in her body, according to a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine journal on Monday.The woman, who has not been identified over concerns related to the stigma that arises from the disease, has been called the “Esperanza patient” by...

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO