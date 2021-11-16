ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Lauderdale, FL

Drive-by shooting prompts school lockdowns in North Lauderdale

By Eileen Kelley, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Several schools in Broward County were on lockdown Tuesday as sheriff’s deputies searched or several people who may have witnessed a drive-by shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office was called about 11 a.m. regarding a shooting in the 7000 block of Southwest Eighth Court in North Lauderdale.

The Sheriff’s Office believes several adult males were standing outside a vehicle when shots from another vehicle were fired. No one was reported injured, and deputies searched the area for the men.

Silver Lakes Middle, Somerset Preparatory Academy Charter and North Lauderdale Elementary schools were locked down for several hours Tuesday, Claudinne Caro, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said.

Eileen Kelley can be reached at 772-925-9193 or ekelley@sunsentinel.com .

