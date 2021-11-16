I own a condo and want to leave it to my daughter when I die. How can I make sure she can afford to maintain it?

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I am my parents’ youngest daughter. My oldest sister, “Nell,” was borderline cruel and abusive to my middle sister and myself growing up. Now she is entitled and irresponsible. When she was 17, in a bout of bipolar mania, she overdosed in her high school bathroom. She survived, and got treatment, but has never been a producing member of society. Nell is closer to 40 than she is 30, but she has no driver’s license or job, and has no plans to get either. She wasted thousands of dollars on culinary school, including completing a semester abroad, but she scrubbed out when it got too hard. While her house is being remodeled, she and her husband have moved in with my parents (along with their children and pets). They don’t pay rent, they treat the house like a storage facility, and when her stepson got COVID, she didn’t get him tested to ensure he had recovered.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 13 DAYS AGO