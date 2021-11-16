ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

I own a condo and want to leave it to my daughter when I die. How can I make sure she can afford to maintain it?

By Jacob Passy
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

'What exactly must I do to ensure she can sell the condo and secure the...

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Slate

How Can I Get My Parents to Disinherit My Lazy, Cruel Sister?

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I am my parents’ youngest daughter. My oldest sister, “Nell,” was borderline cruel and abusive to my middle sister and myself growing up. Now she is entitled and irresponsible. When she was 17, in a bout of bipolar mania, she overdosed in her high school bathroom. She survived, and got treatment, but has never been a producing member of society. Nell is closer to 40 than she is 30, but she has no driver’s license or job, and has no plans to get either. She wasted thousands of dollars on culinary school, including completing a semester abroad, but she scrubbed out when it got too hard. While her house is being remodeled, she and her husband have moved in with my parents (along with their children and pets). They don’t pay rent, they treat the house like a storage facility, and when her stepson got COVID, she didn’t get him tested to ensure he had recovered.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Property#Dow Jones Company#Condo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Real Estate
higherperspectives.com

Man Buys Stranger's Groceries When Overhearing Her Tell Her Daughter They Can't Afford To Eat That Night

A man has recently been getting attention online for his inspiring act. One night, while he was minding his own business, he was confronted with a family in need. He had two options. He could have done the same thing everyone else did in the store and let them figure it out for themselves, or he could be their hero that day and help them out within his means.
FOOD & DRINKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy