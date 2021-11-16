Broward County has a new mayor. He’ll be the public face of the community.

Michael Udine, at left, is Broward County's new mayor. He's seen with former county mayor Dale V.C. Holness and Dr. Paula Thaqi, the director of the Florida Department of Health in Broward County, as they answer questions last year at the Broward County Emergency Operations Center in Plantation. Mike Stocker / South Florida/Sun Sentinel

Broward County has a new mayor who’ll be front and center as the public face of the community during hurricanes, emergencies and important events. Michael Udine took the gavel on Tuesday, pledging to ensure that the county remains “healthy and sustainable” place to live.

Udine, an attorney, has been a county commissioner since 2016, and served for 13 years as Parkland mayor and city commissioner.

Voters didn’t pick Udine as mayor, unlike some other counties. Instead, his fellow commissioners chose him to run commission meetings in Broward, one of the country’s largest counties with nearly 2 million people.

Udine, whose voting district includes parts of Tamarac, Coral Springs, Parkland and North Lauderdale, said his theme will be a “healthy and sustainable Broward.” “This will include a focus on physical and mental health, financial health including jobs and personal finances and the overall health of our economy,” he said.

Commissioner Lamar Fisher, whose district includes parts of eight cities and towns including Pompano Beach, was appointed the vice mayor, which puts him in line to become mayor next November.