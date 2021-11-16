ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Broward County has a new mayor. He’ll be the public face of the community.

By Lisa J. Huriash, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KFyTH_0cyXko9A00
Michael Udine, at left, is Broward County's new mayor. He's seen with former county mayor Dale V.C. Holness and Dr. Paula Thaqi, the director of the Florida Department of Health in Broward County, as they answer questions last year at the Broward County Emergency Operations Center in Plantation. Mike Stocker / South Florida/Sun Sentinel

Broward County has a new mayor who’ll be front and center as the public face of the community during hurricanes, emergencies and important events. Michael Udine took the gavel on Tuesday, pledging to ensure that the county remains “healthy and sustainable” place to live.

Udine, an attorney, has been a county commissioner since 2016, and served for 13 years as Parkland mayor and city commissioner.

Voters didn’t pick Udine as mayor, unlike some other counties. Instead, his fellow commissioners chose him to run commission meetings in Broward, one of the country’s largest counties with nearly 2 million people.

Udine, whose voting district includes parts of Tamarac, Coral Springs, Parkland and North Lauderdale, said his theme will be a “healthy and sustainable Broward.” “This will include a focus on physical and mental health, financial health including jobs and personal finances and the overall health of our economy,” he said.

Commissioner Lamar Fisher, whose district includes parts of eight cities and towns including Pompano Beach, was appointed the vice mayor, which puts him in line to become mayor next November.

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boca Raton may brace for more growth: New plan calls for 1,000 new residences, stores, restaurants and a hotel

A new proposal in Boca Raton calls for transforming more than 100 acres — once the former headquarters of IBM — into a destination that offers 1,000 residences as well as a restaurants, stores and a hotel. The idea is envisioned for the Boca Raton Innovation Campus, a 125-acre site situated just west of Interstate 95 between Yamato Road and Spanish River Boulevard. The region, in the northwest ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy