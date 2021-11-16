U.S. NTSB closes probe into fatal Tesla 2020 California crash

The United States National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has ditched an investigation into a fatal Tesla crash that occurred in California in 2020. In 2020, a Tesla Model 3 driving in Saratoga, California, crashed and killed a 75-year-old driver and his wife. The vehicle struck a minivan and then exited the highway it was traveling on. The car struck the minivan at about 68 miles per hour, then increased its speed to 72 MPH before the vehicle’s Automatic Emergency Braking safety measure took effect. This dropped the speed, but Model 3 was driving at speeds of up to 114 miles per hour before encountering first contact with another vehicle. Vehicle data showed the driver increased accelerator pedal pressure to 95% before striking the minivan.

6 DAYS AGO