Floki Inu (FLOKI) campaign in London pulled down by regulators

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Floki Inu ad campaign in London has been pulled down. The Floki Inu ads appeared on London’s transport systems, urging people to invest in the meme coin. Transport for London (TfL) has stated that crypto ads need to comply with the set regulations. The Floki Inu development team...

UK Advertising Authority Questions Floki Inu Ads Throughout London

An advertisement vetted by Transport For London for buying Floki Inu tokens has elicited concern from the ASA and politicians in the United Kingdom. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) in the U.K. is investigating whether advertisements on the London underground buses for Floki Inu violate advertising rules. Some politicians in the U.K., including Sian Berry of the Green Party London, have questioned the approval of such advertisements by Transport for London.
U.K. launches an investigation into Floki Inu ads on the London Underground

The Advertising Standards Authority, U.K.’s advertising watchdog, has launched an investigation into a London bus and underground ad campaign for Floki Inu (FLOKI). The investigation is part of ASA’s larger crackdown on crypto-related ads, which it finds “misleading and irresponsible.”. The latest memecoin gets a controversial ad campaign on London’s...
Floki Inu is under scrutiny following public transport Ads

Floki Inu is now in the limelight following suspicious campaigns. The UK’s Advertising agency is cautioning crypto campaigners to stop misleading people. Floki Inu has been placed under investigation by the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA). This follows commercials put on community transport in London titled “Missed Doge? Get Floki. The commercials have been placed on subway trains and coaches.
Floki Inu Cryptocurrency Ads Under Investigation in UK

The U.K.’s advertising authority has launched an investigation into advertisements for the cryptocurrency floki inu (FLOKI). The ads, titled “Missed Doge? Get Floki,” have appeared on London buses and the underground. The team behind the floki inu ad campaign says the advertisements are “legally cleared,” and the advertising authority’s action is “an attack against cryptocurrency and against the people’s freedom of choice — a clear attempt at censorship.”
Floki Inu Promises 'To Go Mainstream In Nigeria'

Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) — a memecoin challenging the dominance of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) — promised its followers it would "go mainstream in Nigeria." What Happened: In a Thursday announcement, Floki Inu wrote it would "go mainstream in Nigeria" by the means of a large-scale,...
Calls For Ad Crackdown After Floki Inu Ads Pop Up All Over London’s Travel System

Meme coins have been all the rave recently with thousand-percent gains being realized by their investors. The success of predecessors like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu has caused other projects to pop up all over the place, a good portion of which turn out to be scams or terrible projects that just die out. Some have managed to persevere through it all though.
Following FLOKI Ad Campaigns: London Wants to Ban Crypto Ads on Public Transport

Following the recent controversial Floki Inu (FLOKI) ads in London, local officials plan to prohibit cryptocurrency promo campaigns. The British authorities have reportedly urged Transport for London (TfL) to stop allowing cryptocurrency ads on its infrastructure. The move comes after Floki Inu – a meme coin named after Elon Musk’s puppy – was advertised on the city’s underground stations, buses, and trains for the last couple of weeks.
Floki Inu Ads Prompt Calls for UK Crypto Marketing Crackdown

Sian Berry, a Green Party London Assembly member, has called for a ban on cryptocurrency ads following a three-week-long Floki Inu campaign on the London Underground. For Berry, the ban should be put in place because cryptocurrencies are unregulated in the UK. “Where the advert says ‘this is completely unregulated,...
Floki Inu’s London Ad Campaign Draws Green Party Politician’s Ire

A massive advertising campaign in London launched by Floki Inu (FLK), a memecoin named after Tesla chief Elon Musk’s Shiba Inu dog, has pushed some local politicians to demand a ban on ads featuring unregulated financial products displayed by Transport for London (TfL). Siân Berry, a London Assembly member for...
Shiba Inu Rival Floki Inu Announces Tie-Up with SSC Napoli

Meme cryptocurrency Floki Inu has scored a partnership with SSC Napoli, one of the most successful Italian professional football clubs of all time, according to an announcement made on Tuesday. As part of the deal, players will be wearing the logo and the website of the canine token on the...
Floki Inu, Akita Inu and HUH Token: 3 must-know tips for investing in cryptocurrency

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Since Bitcoin’s inception in 2009 the world has changed around it, creating spin offs, meme coins and competitors to its once solo-brand. Opening the world to cryptocurrency and revolutionizing the ways in which users can invest their hard-earned money. Cryptocurrency comes under...
Missed out On Shiba Inu and Floki Inu? HUH Token Presale Ending SOON!

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Many investors missed out on the millions that could have been made by investing in cryptocurrencies Shiba Inu and Floki Inu. If you had invested USD 100 in Shiba Inu on its debut day and held it for 15 months, you would have a whopping USD 14 million! So, for the investors who dismissed Shiba Inu initially, they are most likely kicking themselves knowing that Shiba Inu skyrocketed 68,000,000% over the last year. Hindsight is 20/20, but what good is that information now? Well, everyone is looking for the next best thing, and HUH Token has the potential to be exactly that. The presale is ending very soon, so act fast to avoid disappointment.
