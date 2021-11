The science fiction fantasy of autonomous taxis is inching closer to reality. Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Motional, which is a joint venture of Hyundai (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV), will be dishing out driverless cabs as early as the second half of next year. Customers will be able to book rides through the Lyft app and be transported in Hyundai IONIQ 5-based autonomous taxis. Moreover, both companies will then gear up for a full-scale launch by 2023.

ECONOMY ・ 20 HOURS AGO