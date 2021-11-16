ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto Winter 2021: What Is It? Is it Coming? And How Low Could Bitcoin Go?

By Brenden Rearick
InvestorPlace
 6 days ago

What goes up must come down; that’s the rule of the investing game. There’s always the threat of a market correction — or worse — looming, meaning investors need to be savvy about timing their purchases and sales. Cryptocurrency is no different; in fact, it’s a much more volatile asset than...

investorplace.com

FXStreet.com

The next big cryptocurrency: Seven altcoins set to explode in 2022

Not many predicted the events of the past 2 years. In 2021, Bitcoin had a massive surge. Its price has reached an all-time high (ATH) of $68,521 in November. Crypto market capitalization now stands at $2.91 trillion. In the meantime, the DeFi market in particular has gained popularity among investors. It grew by almost $100 billion since the beginning of 2021 and reached a $112 billion market cap.
SmartAsset

Is the Bull Market Coming to an End? What Retirement Savers Should Do to Prepare

Is the surging stock market due for a slowdown? At least one financial services firm thinks so, warning that investors should prepare for a shifting landscape marked by lower returns and elevated risks. As part of its 2022 U.S. Retirement … Continue reading → The post Is the Bull Market Coming to an End? What Retirement Savers Should Do to Prepare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MarketRealist

XYO Token Is Worth the Investment, Price Prediction Looks Promising

The XYO token is the native and utility token that facilitates transactions on the XYO ecosystem. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, the XYO ecosystem, now called XY labs, Inc., is the hub for geotokens and location data. The price of the XYO token is partial to the sentiments of the market along with the underlying utility.
The Motley Fool

1 Warning From Elon Musk Every Cryptocurrency Investor Needs to Know

Elon Musk urges that investors not invest too heavily in cryptocurrencies. He believes that "true value" is made by producing products and services that people use. Elon Musk doesn't mind expressing his opinions on anything from cannabis to space exploration. The Tesla CEO is rarely without a view on whatever the hot topic of the moment might be.
The Motley Fool

Missed Out on Shiba Inu? My 3 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold

Despite its popularity, Shiba Inu lacks actual utility. More institutions are diversifying into cryptocurrency. Over the past year, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) has skyrocketed 68,000,000%, growing at a pace that could turn relatively small sums of money into millions of dollars. While impressive, Shiba Inu lacks actual utility, and those gains have been driven by nothing more than hype. That leaves a big hole in the long-term investment thesis, especially when other cryptocurrencies have seen mainstream adoption.
The Motley Fool

If You'd Invested $500 in Ethereum in 2015, Here's How Rich You'd Be Now

Cryptocurrency has created $2.6 trillion in wealth. Ethereum was the world’s first programmable blockchain. Institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies is on the rise. Few (if any) asset classes are as polarizing as cryptocurrency. On one side, companies like MicroStrategy and Square have embraced the trend, adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets. But on the other side, esteemed investors like Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger have rejected the trend. In fact, Munger once called Bitcoin "disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization."
MarketWatch

Bitcoin, ether see further declines Monday, while crypto gaming tokens extend rally

Bitcoin was trading near $55,920 Monday afternoon, down 5.8% over the past 24 hours and down 10.6% during the past seven days, according to CoinDesk data. Ether tumbled 6.7% in the past 24 hours, recently trading at around $4,061. It logged a 9.3% loss over the past seven days. The two largest cryptocurrencies have been under pressure since President Joe Biden signed into law on Nov. 15 a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which contains a provision that would require brokers of digital assets to record and report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service starting 2023. Blockchain gaming and Metaverse-related tokens continue to rally after Facebook changed its name to Meta to show its resolution to build a Metaverse. Gala rose about 2.1% over the past 24 hours to $0.4, contributing to a 302% gain over the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap. The Sandbox rallied 12.6% over the past 24 hours to $4.4, with a 60% gain over the past seven days. Decentraland went up 2.9% during the past 24 hours to $3.85, notching a 21% gain over the past seven days.
InvestorPlace

Dogecoin Update Is a Step in the Right Direction, but It’s Not Enough

Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) is a tricky altcoin to analyze. It was created as a joke in 2013, the result of a few hours of coding by developers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. However, the coin, which uses the likeness of a popular meme featuring a cartoon Shiba Inu dog, has become a legitimate form of currency of sorts.
InvestorPlace

Bitcoin Price Predictions: One Industry Expert Says BTC Can Rocket to $1 Million

After hitting a new all-time high of nearly $70,000 on Nov. 9, Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) (along with the rest of the crypto market) has steadily drifted into the red as crypto bulls await the next piece of major news to drive the Bitcoin price back up. This has driven many investors to look into the latest Bitcoin price predictions. Shockingly, major Bitcoin innovator and blockchain miner, Blockstream, says it’s only a matter of time before it hits $1 million.
InvestorPlace

El Salvador Just Announced Bitcoin City. What Does That Really Mean for Bitcoin?

Want to live in a Bitcoin city? You may soon be able to, if you’re willing to move to Latin America. El Salvador President Nayib Bukele recently announced that his country is planning to construct an entire city that will be funded by Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD). The small nation made headlines in September 2021 when it became the first country to start accepting the crypto as legal tender. Despite significant public outcry from his citizens, Bukele has made it clear he is more determined than ever to move ahead with his adoption of Bitcoin.
investing.com

1 Cryptocurrency With More Upside Than Dogecoin

Cryptocurrencies have earned investors incredible returns over the last year. Dogecoin had been one of the best performers, with the cryptocurrency seeing most of its gains earlier this year. However, ever since it peaked back in May, Dogecoin hasn’t come anywhere close to its all-time high. The token, which was...
InvestorPlace

DOCN Stock: What Is Going on With DigitalOcean Today?

Today’s been a rocky one for some of the best-performing tech stocks on the market. For investors in DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) and DOCN stock, this certainly appears to be the case. Currently, shares of DOCN stock are down by a whopping 18%. This move comes as the Dow Jones Industrial Average...
InvestorPlace

ASAN, DOCN, CRWD, PLTR: Why Are Tech Stocks Down Today?

Market news today has largely centered around President Joe Biden’s appointment of Jerome Powell to another term as chair of the Federal Reserve. While this development was anticipated by many, it comes at a time when inflation is rising rapidly and economic uncertainty continues to weigh on investors. One thing that can be expected in such a scenario, though, is that markets will likely have mixed reactions to the news. While the S&P 500 has risen nearly 0.7% as of this writing, the tech-focused Nasdaq is down by 0.1%. The obvious question then is, why are tech stocks down today?
InvestorPlace

Lucid Group Posts a 17% Gain After Analyst Reports on Booming EV Market

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) shares rocketed by more than 17% last Friday, Nov. 19. For any stock, that kind of movement is newsworthy. For LCID stock, this wasn’t even its best performance of the week. On Tuesday, Nov. 16, LCID stock popped nearly 24%. As excitement grows over its Lucid Air...
u.today

Here's How Bitcoin Could Hit $250,000, According to Mark Yusko

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NBC Miami

How Bitcoin's Trial of the Century in Miami Could Reveal Founder and Shock the Crypto Market

When Bitcoin was launched in 2009, a single bitcoin was priced at less than a tenth of a penny ($0.0008) — now one bitcoin is worth well over $50,000. Imagine having created bitcoin, and the fortune that would belong to you — well, one man claims he did and now the family of another man says he wasn’t alone in doing so, and it’s turned into a trial playing out right here in Miami.
investing.com

In the World of Crypto, Cardano Could Be a Real Winner

Indeed, when investors see cryptocurrencies trading at a few dollars or less, it is difficult to imagine it can reach the heights of Bitcoin, the world’s first cryptocurrency. That’s a rather impressive growth trajectory that’s hard to duplicate. Considering Bitcoin started off at a few cents and is now standing at nearly $60,000 a coin, no one can deny the possibility of other tokens following suit in the long run.
