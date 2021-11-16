ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Ask The Trooper: Holiday Shopping Safety

KTBS
 6 days ago

SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to...

www.ktbs.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
CBS News

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's video chat with IOC chief fails to allay fears for her safety

Hong Kong — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has resurfaced after almost 20 days of silence and global concern that she may have been detained. But images showing Peng over the weekend don't appear to have eased fears for her safety that began when she disappeared from public view following an accusation of sexual assault against one of the Chinese Communist Party's former top leaders.
TENNIS
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Shopping#Louisiana State Police
The Associated Press

LeBron suspended 1 game, Stewart 2 games for altercation

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has been suspended for one game and Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart was suspended two games for their roles in an ugly incident during Sunday’s Lakers-Pistons game. The NBA announced the suspensions Monday, and both will affect games on Tuesday. James will not play when...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy