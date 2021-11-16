Report: Iowa Drivers The Nation’s Worst

You think you deal with a lot of bad drivers? If you regularly drive in Iowa, you may be on to something. QuoteWizard by lendingtree published results of a study ranking drivers in all 50 U.S. States last month. The report places Iowa at the very bottom...
As cold weather sets in and waning immunity from vaccinations leads to more breakthrough infections, Minnesota is reporting a wave of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations not seen since December of last year. The state recently reached a seven-day average test positivity rate of 10.5 percent, putting Minnesota in the...
A national report ranks Iowa’s highway system 22nd in the country, a drop from 20th last year, in terms of its condition and cost-effectiveness. The study’s lead author, Baruch Feigenbaum of the Reason Foundation, says they calculated the rankings based on a series of 13 categories, including pavement quality, spending, safety, and traffic congestion.
(CBS4) — Colorado is ranked among the top five worst states for drivers, according to a new report from Bankrate.com. Per the report, Colorado ranked among the worst due to high gas prices and auto insurance costs.
(credit: CBS)
“Colorado is one of the top ten worst states for drivers in terms of cost. Drivers in the state contend with high gas prices and auto insurance costs, with full coverage car insurance premiums averaging $342 more per year than the national average,” the report stated. “Colorado drivers also deal with poor road quality and a higher level of urbanized congestion than the national...
”Survey says” looks at various rankings and scorecards judging geographic locations, noting that these grades are best seen as a mix of art and data. Buzz: Where is America’s best spot to be a driver? Anywhere but California. Source: My trusty spreadsheet’s review of Bankrate’s state-by-state study of driving life...
(The Center Square) – Iowa scored lowest in the nation on a MoneyGeek review of policing and corrections spending, based on 2019 data. The score combines per capita spend on police and corrections at the state level and police and corrections spend as a percentage of a state’s total spending.
The United States has some of the highest levels of income and wealth inequality in the world. U.S. Federal Reserve data shows that the wealthiest 10% of Americans control $93.8 trillion, more than double the $40.3 trillion in the hands of the remaining 90% of Americans. The income and wealth...
(WTAJ) — From road conditions to gas prices and insurance costs, Pennsylvania ranks in the top 20 worst states for drivers, according to a report from Bankrate. The company compared factors such as cost, driving quality, safety and weather from all 50 states in the country. Ohio was ranked as the best state while California is ranked the worst.
As cities reopen this year, many of us are eager to get “back to normal” after a year of uncertainty and isolation. A semblance of life outside of lockdown is taking shape as restaurants, bars, concerts, and other large in-person gatherings reopen in full force, to many city dwellers’ relief.
(The Center Square) – Minnesota dropped three spots from last year in its national rankings for its highways’ overall cost-effectiveness and condition, according to the Reason Foundatin report released Thursday. This year, Minnesota ranks 18th overall. In 2016, it ranked 22nd. The North Star State has the second-lowest overall fatality...
Massachusetts carries a reputation for having less-than-friendly drivers on the road, and one report says it ranks among the worst states for driving. The Bay State ranked as the 16th worst state for drivers in a report by Bankrate.com released Monday.
Trenton NJ, Reason Foundation’s 26th Annual Highway Report is out, ranking each state’s highway conditions and cost-effectiveness. The one good thing for New jersey is you can’t fall off the floor . No surprise but New Jersey ranked dead last in all categories with North Dakota, Virginia, Missouri, Kentucky, and North Carolina having the most cost-effective highway systems, and New Jersey, Rhode Island, Alaska, Hawaii, and New York having the worst combination of highway performance and cost-effectiveness. A number of states with large populations and busy highways performed well in the overall rankings, including Virginia (2nd overall), Missouri (3rd), North Carolina (5th), Georgia (14th), and Texas (16th).
New research backs up what any motorist who has driven even a few miles in New Jersey already knows — our roads are the worst. New Jersey’s highway system ranked dead last in the nation in road conditions and cost effectiveness in the nonprofit Reason Foundation’s Annual Highway Report. It was the third year in […]
The post Report: New Jersey’s highways are the worst — and costliest — in the nation appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC)— Heads up there, drivers, New York State roads rank among the worst in the nation, at least, according to the newest edition of an annual highway report. The report by Reason Foundation, a non-partisan think tank, ranked NY roads 46th in the country. The organization ranks states...
Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. There were an average of 30.6 new daily cases of the virus for every 100,000 Americans in the past week, up from an average of 19.2 new daily cases per 100,000 the week before. In total, […]
After a warm day changes are blowing in! Winds turn gustier and shift in from the N in the evening as our next cold front moves in. This will drop highs back down to the upper 40s on Wednesday and we’ll continue to cool through Thursday!. Omaha Public School teachers...
More than 100 people in Iowa's prison systems are positive for COVID-19 as of Monday morning, according to the Iowa Department of Correction's online dashboard. The DOC updated the dashboard at 8:30 a.m. Monday. The dashboard says 65 inmates and 49 staff are currently positive for the virus. The Iowa...
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A program to help people obtain driver’s permits during the COVID-19 pandemic by taking tests online may be rife with cheating. State motor vehicle workers tell the Albany Times-Union thousands of people may have taken advantage of the program instituted more than a year ago by former Gov Andrew Cuomo.
WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) — The American Lung Association discovered that West Virginia is the worst state for smoking in the nation and among the worst states for new lung cancer cases and screenings. Molly Pisciotanno, Director of Advocacy for West Virginia says the state ranked low in several categories. We were below average and or in […]
Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that the federal government will provide Minnesota with two Department of Defense medical teams to support hospitals as COVID-19 surges and further strains doctors and nurses who have been fighting the coronavirus nonstop for the past 20 months. "Every day, our doctors and nurses are...
Comments / 0