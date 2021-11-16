RZA Announces Ol’ Dirty Bastard Biopic Is In The Works

Monday (Nov. 15) marked what would have been late rap legend Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s 53rd birthday, which two of his children Young Dirty Bastard and Taniqua Jones celebrated by holding a star-studded event in honor of the occasion. The Brooklyn rapper’s legacy, which continues to be upheld more than 17 years after his death, has inspired a forthcoming biopic documenting his life, successful rap career, and overall impact on Hip-Hop culture.

During a recent interview about the Sasha Jenkins documentary Wu-Tang Clan : Of Mice and Men and the Hulu series Wu-Tang: An American Saga , RZA confirmed that an ODB biopic is in the works and that it will be a feature film.

“The documentary was to capture the story as best we can in the reality of it, and then the TV series was to dramatize it,” RZA told MIC . “The third tier of the plan, which I’m in progress of, is an ODB movie biopic. Like the five-year Wu-Tang plan, this was a five-year media plan that I concocted, I meditated on, and I’m striving to live out. So far, it’s working well.”

RZA, who recently appeared alongside his Wu-Tang Clan groupmates in Denver for two sold-out shows on the 3 Chambers tour, has been making moves, announcing a partnership with Cadillac for the AKG Studio Reference System “Sound Of Arrival” campaign this past summer, and working with North Face, which produced his legendary Wu-Tang Forever jacket, on the It’s More Than A Jacket initiative in October.