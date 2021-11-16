ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

RZA Announces Ol’ Dirty Bastard Biopic Is In The Works

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GmXLk_0cyXfgyj00

Monday (Nov. 15) marked what would have been late rap legend Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s 53rd birthday, which two of his children Young Dirty Bastard and Taniqua Jones celebrated by holding a star-studded event in honor of the occasion. The Brooklyn rapper’s legacy, which continues to be upheld more than 17 years after his death, has inspired a forthcoming biopic documenting his life, successful rap career, and overall impact on Hip-Hop culture.

During a recent interview about the Sasha Jenkins documentary Wu-Tang Clan : Of Mice and Men and the Hulu series Wu-Tang: An American Saga , RZA confirmed that an ODB biopic is in the works and that it will be a feature film.

“The documentary was to capture the story as best we can in the reality of it, and then the TV series was to dramatize it,” RZA told MIC . “The third tier of the plan, which I’m in progress of, is an ODB movie biopic. Like the five-year Wu-Tang plan, this was a five-year media plan that I concocted, I meditated on, and I’m striving to live out. So far, it’s working well.”

RZA, who recently appeared alongside his Wu-Tang Clan groupmates in Denver for two sold-out shows on the 3 Chambers tour, has been making moves, announcing a partnership with Cadillac for the AKG Studio Reference System “Sound Of Arrival” campaign this past summer, and working with North Face, which produced his legendary Wu-Tang Forever jacket, on the It’s More Than A Jacket initiative in October.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Vibe

2Pac ‘2Pacalypse Now’ Album Release Party Photos To Be Sold As NFTs

Rare, previously unreleased photos taken at the release party for 2Pac’s debut album, 2Pacalypse Now, will be sold as NFTs. According to Rolling Stone, the photos were shot on a disposable camera by photographer and journalist Lawrence “Loupy D” Dotson at the Los Angeles party in 1992. The collection of NFTs includes 17 original photos and one collage of the collection in its entirety. Dotson, who was invited to the party after meeting Pac at a bar in Los Angeles, shared his recollection of the photos and the event itself. “I bought a disposable, black and white 35mm camera from the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Tyler, The Creator Delivers Powerful Performance Of “MASSA” At The 2021 American Music Awards

Tyler, the Creator took the stage at the 2021 American Music Awards for the first time with a performance of “MASSA,” a fan-favorite from the rapper’s Call Me If You Get Lost album, on Sunday evening (Nov. 21). Performing in front of a teal-colored house covered in snow, Tyler stuck to his recurring lumberjack steez, clad in a brown coat, white shorts, socks, house slippers, and his customary Baudelaire hat. Amid a faint round of applause from the crowd, Tyler delved into his set, rapping “Massa couldn’t catch me, my legs long than a bitch/Got too much self-respect, I wash my...
MUSIC
Vibe

Rico Nasty And Flo Milli Follow The Yellow Brick Road In “Money” Music Video

Rico Nasty and Flo Milli have joined forces for their new collaboration “Money,” and dropped a vibrant new visual to go along with the song. “Money” is produced by Boys Noize and samples 2 Live Crew’s “We Want Some Pu**y” and Tone Loc’s “Wild Thing.” Both ladies bring their bold attitudes to their verses declaring their desire for cash on their own terms. “Love don’t pay the bills, ni**a,  I ain’t tryna chill with you,” Rico declares during the son’s opening verse. Roxana Baldovin directed the colorful music video which finds Rico Nasty and Flo Milli making their way down the yellow brick road, and later poised atop delicate clouds. The video sees the duo having their way and discarding men. It ends with Rico and Flo being joined by characters resembling Tin Man, Cowardly Lion, and Scarecrow from The Wizard Of Oz.  “Money” is Nasty’s third single since her 2020 debut album Nightmare Vacation, as she’s  dropped a handful of Soundcloud releases this year. This latest single marks the first time she and Flo Milli have collaborated on a track. Watch the music video for Rico Nasty’s “Money” featuring Flo Milli above.
MUSIC
Vibe

Givēon Wins Over 2021 American Music Awards Audience With “Heartbreak Anniversary” Performance

Despite debuting in 2018 with his self-released single, “Garden Kisses,” Givēon can easily be considered one of R&B’s most in-demand stars right now. He’s released two EPs, Take Time and When It’s All Said And Done—both of which were later combined into one cohesive project, When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time. Following that success, he landed his first No. 1 as a collaborator on Justin Bieber’s “Peaches,” alongside Daniel Caesar. Now, for the first time, the soulful Long Beach, Calif. native took the stage at the 2021 American Music Awards to perform his breakout hit, “Heartbreak Anniversary.” Originally a breakup song, he explained to Billboard, “Ever since that moment, I always tried to touch on relatability as the starting point. If one person understands where I’m coming from, I know there’s going to be a world of people who relate.” Under a hue of warm lights, the 26-year-old crooned the ballad to a crowd of admiring fans and even had a brief moment with a member of famed K-Pop band, BTS. The heart-wrenching performance meshed well among the other gripping performances throughout the night including Silk Sonic’s opener with “Smokin’ Out The Window” and Chlöe’s ever-changing, dynamic performance of “Have Mercy.” Watch Givēon’s performance below.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Denver, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Vibe

New Edition’s Bobby Brown And Johnny Gill Talk American Music Awards Performance And More

Don’t call it a comeback or a reunion. New Edition returns, but this time, Roxbury’s finest teamed up with New Kids On The Block for an epic “Battle Of Boston” at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 21). New Edition has not graced the AMA stage since 1997 when they performed “I’m Still In Love With You” from their 1996 reunion album, Home Again, and won the award for “Favorite Soul/R&B Band, Duo or Group.” Ahead of the legendary set, VIBE spoke with Bobby Brown and Johnny Gill to get their take on the “battle,” find out the status of...
MUSIC
Vibe

Silk Sonic Blow Away The AMAs With First Live Performance Of “Smokin Out The Window”

The Silk Sonic era continues. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak opened the 2021 American Music Awards with a dazzling rendition of “Smokin Out The Window,” their latest single from An Evening With Silk Sonic, which dropped Nov. 12. Featuring an impressive live band and a synchronized crew of backup vocalists, the early performance turned out to be one of the highlights of the ceremony. The duo recreated the magic of the song’s music video, performing nearly the exact same choreography from the vintage visual, draped in red velvet suits and delivering record-perfect vocals. It was their first time ever performing the...
MUSIC
Vibe

Lucky Daye Dishes On Second Studio Album: “I’m Still About Real Music”

“I’m excited to start this new wave,” Lucky Daye tells VIBE backstage at this year’s Day N Vegas music festival. The R&B singer was eager to discuss his artistry as he stood in a small media tent.   The 36-year-old has slowly risen in ranks among mainstream R&B performers after years of working in the music industry, first establishing himself as a songwriter and background vocalist in 2008. Daye released his first EP, I, in 2018, and his second EP, II, the following year just ahead of his acclaimed debut LP, Painted. The album earned the New Orleans native four Grammy nominations. Since its release, he’s dropped a string of singles, guest appearances, and EPs, but now, it is time for another album.  Read our conversation with Lucky...
THEATER & DANCE
Vibe

Method Man Releases Genesis NFT And “New Old School” Single

Method Man has jumped into the cryptocurrency market in a collaboration with TuneGo and Dapper Labs to release the first-ever Genesis NFT, which introduces the first five comic characters from the Tical Universe. Featuring artwork from acclaimed New York-based artists Alex Smetsky and Aleks Sinyuts, The Genesis NFT will animate each Tical Universe character, an experience that will be soundtracked by the “New Old School instrumental.” In conjunction with the drop, which will be minted through next-gen blockchain platform Flow, Meth has also released a new single, “New Old School” on Friday (Nov. 19). Alison Ball, President of TuneGO, gave further insight...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rza
Vibe

Women Rappers On Halle Berry’s ‘Bruised’ Soundtrack Speak On Excitement For The Album

Capitalizing on women’s continued dominance in Hip-Hop, seasoned actress and rookie director Halle Berry recruited all women rappers and musicians for the soundtrack to her directorial debut, Bruised. Along with fellow Executive Producer Cardi B, Berry curated a tracklist of original songs inspired by the film. “I can’t wait to show it,” Berry shared with Variety ahead of the compilation’s release. “I have to tell you, one of the things I’m most excited about is the title song that H.E.R. sang… and she killed it. I can’t wait to share with everyone and am super excited. The Bruised soundtrack officially dropped on Friday...
MUSIC
Vibe

The Cast Of ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Brings Life To The Clan And The Women Behind Them

“Exit Prince Rakeem:” Released in 1992, Wu-Tang Clan’s first single “Protect Ya Neck” and its accompanying video immediately put the world on notice that “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing ta F**k Wit.” Quite literally swinging swords, everything about this sizable group of young Black men was unorthodox and unapologetic. RZA’s production, which assaults the ears with distinctly deep and heavy bass, chaotic sounds like saxophone squeals, and velocity-sensitive piano chords, served as the backdrop while each member idiosyncratically spat their rhymes. With gritty lyrics like, “The Ol’ Dirty Bastard is dirty and stinkin’/Ason Unique rollin’ with the night of the creeps,” there was no doubt this...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Silk Sonic Launches Limited Radio Show On Apple Music

An Evening With Silk Sonic can be enjoyed from the comforts of your home and no, we’re not just talking about their album. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have launched a limited, four-episode radio show of the same name on Apple Music to celebrate their debut album. The show will feature Silk Sonic-inspired sets where the crooners will partake in engaging conversations with surprise guests and will play a range of timeless R&B, Hip-Hop, funk, and disco hits from Thundercat, Aretha Franklin, Morris Day, Earth, Wind, & Fire, and countless others. Episode 1 of An Evening With Silk Sonic Radio premiered on...
MUSIC
Vibe

Chuck D Defends Travis Scott In Open Letter Amid Astroworld Festival Backlash

Rap star Travis Scott has been subjected to backlash in the form of public scrutiny and lawsuits following the tragic events that occurred at his Astroworld Festival earlier this month. During Scott’s headlining performance, a “mass casualty” crowd rush occurred, leaving at least 10 concertgoers dead as a result of their injuries, and 300 others injured. Many detractors and critics have placed blame for the incident at the feet of Scott himself, however, rap legend Chuck D has stepped in to defend Scott via an open letter published today (Nov. 19) in Rolling Stone. In the letter, the Public Enemy founder...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bastard#American#Chambers
Vibe

Smino Signs To Motown Records In Partnership With Zero Fatigue

St. Louis musician Smino has entered a new era of his career. The Hip-Hop talent has inked a new deal with Motown Records in partnership with his independent label and artist collective Zero Fatigue. Billboard reported the “Fenty Sex” rapper would be extending a previous relationship with Motown CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam and VP of A&R Lindsey Lanier. Smino was previously signed to Interscope Records. Both Motown Records and Interscope are owned by Universal Music Group. “Smino is one of the most incredible artists in music. His limitless talent, creative vision, ambition, drive, and authenticity has prepared him for this new chapter,” said Habtemariam. “He...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Vibe

Day N Vegas 2021 As Told By The Performers

Day N Vegas brought thousands of fans to America’s playground to enjoy three days of live performances over the weekend of November 12. To put on a memorable event for eager concertgoers, many of whom may have been experiencing their first festival since Covid-19 rocked the music industry, organizers at Goldenvoice curated a stacked roster of performers.  The full lineup included over 80 entertainers total, from headliners Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, the Creator to relative newcomers Victoria Monet and Beanz (who both made their 2021 festival debuts at Day N Vegas’ Dean Tent).  On the ground, VIBE caught up with some of the acts for details on their Day N Vegas experiences both on and off stage. Read excerpts of our conversations below:   These interviews have been edited for length and clarity.  VIBE: What do you do to prepare for...
MUSIC
Vibe

Day N Vegas Brought Stand Out Performances From Hip Hop And R&B Favorites

Day N Vegas brought thousands of music fans together at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. The event began Friday, November 12, initiating three days of performances from a wide range of Hip-Hop, Pop, and R&B artists. Despite only a week passing since the tragic deaths and injuries attendees sustained at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival, as well as the lingering Covid-19 pandemic, eager festivalgoers were not deterred from a weekend in sin city. Artists and fans alike shared a reciprocal joy for the stage.    With three stages over three days, Day N Vegas presented a buffet of talent, as patrons enjoyed a seemingly endless lineup of performances to indulge. And like any other buffet, it was impossible to consume every option. Still, the abundance of choice made for a feast, no matter who was serving....
HIP HOP
Vibe

Soulja Boy Pulled From Millennium Tour Following Young Dolph’s Death

Soulja Boy has been pulled from select dates on the Millennium Tour in light of his feud with late rapper Young Dolph. According to the announcement by G-Squared Events on Thursday night (Nov. 18), Soulja will not be performing during the tour’s upcoming stops in St. Louis and Memphis, where Dolph was tragically gunned down. “The safety and welfare of our patrons are the first and foremost priority,” reads their statement. “We pride ourselves on bringing high-quality concert experiences to our patrons. In times like this, we will stop at nothing to ensure that everyone that participates in these experiences is...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

“Rap Music On Trial” Bill Unveiled In NY To Ban Prosecutors From Using Lyrics as Evidence

On Wednesday (Nov. 17), New York City lawmakers Sen. Bran Hoylman and Sen. Jamaal Baily introduced the “Rap Music on Trial” legislation to the Senate. The bill will ban prosecutors from using Hip-Hop artists’ lyrics against them in the courtroom, citing freedom of artistic expression and noting preconceived notions about the genre as a whole. “Art is creative expression, not a blueprint of criminal plans,” expressed Hoylman in a statement. At the center of the debate is Brooklyn rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine, née Daniel Hernandez, who was sentenced to two years in prison for multiple counts of racketeering, firearms offenses, and drug trafficking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vibe

Unreleased Whitney Houston Demo To Be Sold In NFT Collection

Whitney Houston’s legacy is being honored with a debut NFT collection from OneOf, the green music NFT platform backed by Quincy Jones. The collection includes a never-before-heard song recorded by the late singer at the age of  17. The demo will be auctioned in December with details revealed on Dec. 1 during Miami Art Week where OneOf will host a two-day immersive art, music, and NFT experience. The winner of the auction will gain access to the recording in their OneOf Vault, along with a digital video created by breakout artist, Diana Sinclair. The 17-year-old was selected for Fortune’s “NFTy 50:...
MUSIC
Vibe

Ava DuVernay To End ‘Queen Sugar’ With Seventh Season

Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay has revealed the upcoming season of Queen Sugar will be the last. The critically acclaimed drama from Warner Bros. Television and ARRAY Filmworks will begin production on the seventh and the final installment in early 2022 in New Orleans. Writing for the finale has already begun. “To everything, there is a season. And my producing partner Paul Garnes and I have had seven gorgeous seasons making ‘Queen Sugar’ with a remarkable cast and crew, alongside our partners at OWN and Warner Bros. Television,” shared DuVernay in a press statement. “To write and produce seven seasons of a modern...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Vibe

Kanye West Releases ‘DONDA’ Deluxe Album

Kanye West continues the rollout for his 10th solo studio album, Donda, with the release of its deluxe version, which was made available to streaming services on Monday (Nov. 15). Featuring previously unreleased songs and alternate versions of tracks on the initial release, Donda deluxe includes a new feature from Kid Cudi, as well as touch-ups to “Life Of The Party” featuring Andre 3000, “Up From The Ashes,” “Never Abandon Your Family,” “Remote Control 2” with Young Thug, and more. The arrival of Donda‘s deluxe version comes on the heels of Kanye’s epic two-part Drink Champs interview, the first of which...
MUSIC
Vibe

Vibe

763
Followers
683
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy