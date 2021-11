Investors who are bullish on the electric vehicle (EV) space might consider adding stocks such as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Rivian (RIVN) to their portfolios. While Tesla is a market leader that has generated staggering returns since its IPO, Rivian commands a multi-billion-dollar valuation and is backed by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).After a subdued start to 2021, electric vehicle (EV) stocks have been gaining momentum in the second half of this year. For example, shares of Tesla (TSLA) have gained close to 90% in the last six months while the recent IPO Rivian Automotive (RIVN) is up 45% since its IPO last week.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO