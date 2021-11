Following the Season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Power Book II: Ghost, series star Method Man has said the project was “written exclusively” with Mary J. Blige in mind. In an interview with Metro, the Wu-Tang Clan rapper and actor suggested he was very impressed by Blige’s performance as drug lord Monet Stewart Tejada, the head of the Tejada cartel. “Mary brought a big audience with her, they knew what they was doing. Plus, Mary was a fan of this show and I think this show was written exclusively for her, especially with the Monet character which I think she is brilliant at,” he explained.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO