ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Boeing wins a big MAX order in Dubai, though Airbus dominates air show

By Dominic Gates
Seattle Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the third day of the Dubai Air Show, Boeing finally landed a big deal: Indian startup...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Blocked From Flying Passengers, Budget Startup Flypop Turns to Cargo

Tired of waiting to get passenger service off the ground during the pandemic, startup low-cost carrier flypop has decided to switch gears and debut as a cargo airline. The U.K.-based airline said last week that it has redeployed its first Airbus A330 for dedicated cargo operations as a passenger freighter with its seats removed. The cargo-only flights are being operated for flypop by air charter specialist Hi Fly.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

Airbus racked up 4 times as many orders for aircraft as Boeing at Dubai, but Boeing stole the show with the 777x, its newest flagship

DUBAI — The Dubai Airshow officially ended and Airbus walked away with 408 aircraft orders and commitments, besting competitor Boeing which ended the show with only 98 of the same. Indigo Partners, an airline holding company, placed massive orders for next-generation Airbus narrow-body aircraft including the A321neo and A321XLR for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Cargo#Max#The Dubai Air Show#Indian#Akasa Air#Ascendant#European
Robb Report

Two Exciting New Helicopters Debuted at This Week’s Dubai Airshow

The Dubai Airshow has generated some notable helicopter news this week, including the next step in Leonardo’s long-gestating tilt-rotor aircraft, the AW609, and a new interior approach from Airbus Corporate Helicopters that cows will love. The show also marked the return of a storied luxury helicopter brand. The interior of the ACH145 has a vegan interior, meaning none of the materials used are derived from animals. In place of leather, ACH used Ultraleather, a synthetic that aims to mimic the feel and durability of the original. Besides the seats, the design team used the synthetic on storage areas, partitions and control...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Boeing Flies The 777X To Doha Following Dubai Airshow

The Boeing 777X made its public debut at the Dubai Airshow this week, attracting praise from numerous key members of the aviation community. After being on display at the home of Emirates, the largest customer of the widebody, with 115 units on order, it flew to Doha for Qatar Airways to admire.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
breakingtravelnews.com

Dubai Airshow: Akasa Air prepares for take-off with US$9bn Boeing order

Boeing and Akasa Air have announced the new Indian carrier has ordered 72 737 Max airplanes to build its fleet. The deal is valued at nearly $9 billion at list prices. At the 2021 Dubai Airshow, Akasa Air chief executive, Vinay Dube, said: “We are delighted to partner with Boeing for our first airplane order and thank them for their trust and confidence in Akasa Air’s business plan and leadership team.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Reuters

Airbus jet demand hopes bolstered by Dubai orders -CEO

DUBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - (This Nov. 17 story, corrects target date for 65/mth to 2023 from 2025 in paragraph 4) A slew of plane orders at this week's Dubai Airshow has added weight to Airbus' hopes of raising output, but the jetmaker is not yet ready to pull the trigger, its top executive said.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
luxurylaunches.com

With a sun deck, lavish lounge areas, and virtual ceilings – Lufthansa’s humongous Explorer aircraft is essentially a superyacht with wings and it is what millionaires will use to travel the world someday.

Fitted on an Airbus A330, the Explorer by Lufthansa Technik Design is all set to storm the 2021 Dubai Airshow. This flying mammoth will put luxury private jets to shame and make superyachts bellow. Clearly intended for those billionaires who have more money than they can ever imagine spending, the Explorer concept comes with the best of everything in XL dimensions. As it is modeled on an Airbus A330, there is more than sufficient space for several lavish cabins.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedrive

Giant Turboprop Attack Plane Reminiscent Of The A-1 Skyraider Unveiled At Dubai Airshow

At first glance, the Calidus B-350 looks the same as other single-turbine light attack planes, but it’s scaled-up to monster proportions. The appearance of an all-new military aircraft design is a fairly rare occurrence these days, but rarer still when the aircraft in question belongs to a new category in terms of mission spectrum, size, and performance. The Calidus B-350, which broke cover in mock-up form at the ongoing Dubai Airshow, fits this bill: A new offering from the Abu Dhabi-based company, the aircraft is a relatively enormous single-engine turboprop attack platform, broadly akin to a Douglas A-1 Skyraider albeit thoroughly updated for the 21st century.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Etihad’s CEO Questions Whether Boeing & Airbus Orders Will Be Kept

Etihad Airways is weighing up whether it will follow through on its orders for certain Airbus and Boeing aircraft. Focusing on sustainable growth amid restructuring, the Abu Dhabi-based UAE flag carrier is yet to come to a decision on the orders. This has caused uncertainty for both manufacturers, as the orders for the 51 aircraft total billions of dollars.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

India's Akasa Air orders 72 Boeing 737 MAX jets

DUBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - India's Akasa Air on Tuesday placed an order for 72 Boeing (BA.N) 737 MAX jets, valued at nearly $9 billion at list prices - a deal that could help the U.S. planemaker regain lost ground in one of the world's most promising markets. The order...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

Boeing gets 737 MAX order worth $9 billion from Akasa Air

New Indian carrier Akasa Air, a brand of SNV Aviation, on Tuesday said it placed a $9 billion order for 72 737 MAX jets from Boeing Co. . Akasa Air plans to launch commercial flights in the summer of 2022 with its fleet of 737s, "to meet the growing demand across India," the company said. Shares of Boeing rose 0.3% in pre-market trades. SNV Aviation is backed by Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Wizz Air Bets Big On The Airbus A321XLR

The Wizz Air Group is now expecting 47 A321XLRs. Some 27 aircraft were ordered at the Dubai Air Show on top of the 20 previously agreed in 2019. Moreover, additional machines from the carrier’s massive A321neo order book may be converted to the long-range variant. Wizz Air already operates over...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

Airbus Wins Air Lease Launch Order for A350 Freighters

DUBAI (Reuters) -European planemaker Airbus secured a provisional debut order for seven A350 freighter jets from U.S. leasing company Air Lease Corp on Monday, stepping up efforts to challenge Boeing for a bigger slice of the booming cargo market. The expansion of e-commerce has accelerated since the global pandemic, while...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy