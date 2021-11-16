Boeing wins a big MAX order in Dubai, though Airbus dominates air show

At first glance, the Calidus B-350 looks the same as other single-turbine light attack planes, but it’s scaled-up to monster proportions. The appearance of an all-new military aircraft design is a fairly rare occurrence these days, but rarer still when the aircraft in question belongs to a new category in terms of mission spectrum, size, and performance. The Calidus B-350, which broke cover in mock-up form at the ongoing Dubai Airshow, fits this bill: A new offering from the Abu Dhabi-based company, the aircraft is a relatively enormous single-engine turboprop attack platform, broadly akin to a Douglas A-1 Skyraider albeit thoroughly updated for the 21st century.
