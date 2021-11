Don't look now, but the state of the global supply chain is a little less dire than it was in the summer and early fall. Fewer Covid-19-related shutdowns at Asian factories have boosted production levels, and the end of the prime shipping season for holiday shopping has eased demand for shipping containers by a slim margin, with prices retreating by the greatest amount since the pandemic began, The Wall Street Journal reports. Though the gains are fragile, some predict a corner could be turned in early 2022, after the Chinese New Year.

