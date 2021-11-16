ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

‘We’re ready for anything’: Sydney festival 2022 unveils full program

By Kelly Burke
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cLDCQ_0cyXZRXc00

A 2.7 tonne melting iceberg will be suspended 20 metres above Sydney harbour for 10 hours a day as part of the 2022 Sydney festival.

The free event, titled Thaw, is a new work by physical theatre company Legs On the Wall, and is a dramatic theatrical statement on the need for action on global heating. The feat, running across three days, will be accompanied by the music of Alaskan composer and environmental activist Matthew Burtner.

Olivia Ansell’s first Sydney festival as director kicks off on 6 January, with a program that is packed with live music, world premieres and the resurrection of two theatrical classics – A Chorus Line and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jESGB_0cyXZRXc00
Legs On the Wall will premiere their new work, Thaw – a statement on the climate crisis. Photograph: Shane Rozario/Sydney festival

On the musical front, Australian party band the Cat Empire will play to a 12,000-strong crowd in Parramatta Park, while artists including Amyl and the Sniffers , Gordi , Jaguar Jonze and William Barton will perform at venues around greater Sydney.

Ansell said the 2022 festival would expand its traditional CBD and Parramatta bases to include events in Manly, Mosman, Penrith, Campbelltown, Casula, Blacktown, Bankstown and Cronulla.

“We’ve made the festival indoor, outdoor and online so we feel like we’re absolutely ready for anything and we can cater to any visitor’s appetite and level of confidence,” she said.

“If you’re not confident to go out we can bring the festival to you at home. If you are confident to go out we’ve got enough outdoor works to satisfy you, and if you’re ready for the full throttle and thirsting for culture and just want to get back inside that theatre, we’ve got a compelling theatre program too.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cNCP5_0cyXZRXc00
The Darlinghurst Theatre Company is staging Broadway classic A Chorus Line. Photograph: Daniel Shipp/Sydney festival

More highlights of the 2022 Sydney festival:

Wudjang: Not the Past
This new work – a collaboration between Bangarra Dance Theatre and the Sydney Theatre Company – will feature 17 dancers, four musicians and five actors.

Airship Orchestra
A giant audiovisual inflatable installation will light up Darling Harbour.

Qween Lear
A queer version of the Shakespearean tragedy King Lear will be staged at the Hordern Pavilion, with an ageing drag matriarch played by Minnie Cooper (AKA Aaron Farley) abdicating their throne with a musical nod to the venue’s famed history as one of Sydney’s favourite rave destinations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HZWJj_0cyXZRXc00
Minnie Cooper stars in Qween Lear. Photograph: John McRae/Sydney festival

Floors of Heaven: Submersive Study
Held at the Andrew (Boy) Charlton pool, the audience will submerse itself in the sonic aquatic audio tapestries of British producer Leon Vynehall.

Related: Perth festival 2022 features immersive events and puts WA talent front and centre

Sydney Symphony Under the Stars
The tradition of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture from picnic blankets will return in 2022 with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra playing a free concert in Parramatta Park to a 15,000-capacity crowd.

The Acoustic Life of Boatsheds
Social impact arts organisation Big hART will stage a series of original performance around the harbour, with the audience transported to various venues via Sydney ferry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w70JX_0cyXZRXc00
Wudjang: Not the Past is a collaboration between Bangarra Dance Theatre and the Sydney Theatre Company. Photograph: Daniel Boud

Girl From the North Country
Lisa McCune will star in this multi-award-winning Broadway musical featuring the songs of Bob Dylan. The show is being performed at the newly restored Theatre Royal on King Street in the CBD.

Small Metal Objects
Back to Back Theatre’s immersive production, staged at Circular Quay and delivered through audience headphones, makes a return after premiering in Sydney 14 years ago.

Related: Adelaide festival launches 2022 program with a free open-air spectacular and international acts

Rich Kids: A History of Shopping Malls in Tehran
Resident festival artist Javaad Alipoor will stage his 2019 Edinburgh fringe festival award-winning play , which combines digital theatre and a live Instagram feed.

The Museum of Modern Love
The world premiere of the stage adaptation of Heather Rose’s Stella prize-winning novel will play at the Seymour Centre.

Decadance
The Sydney Dance Company will perform excerpts from works by choreographer Ohad Naharin from Tel Aviv’s Batsheva Dance Company.

Jurrungu Ngan-ga
At Carriageworks, Indigenous intercultural dance company Marrugeku will stage an examination of incarceration with input from Yawuru leader Patrick Dodson and the Kurdish-Iranian writer and former Manus Island detainee Behrouz Boochani.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aS2he_0cyXZRXc00
Adelaide circus company Gravity and Other Myths. Photograph: Darcy Grant/Sydney festival

The Pulse
Gravity and Other Myths’s physical theatre spectacular The Pulse, which was a hit of this year’s Adelaide festival, will come to Sydney, featuring a troupe of 24 acrobats alongside 26 voices from the Sydney Philharmonia Choir.

Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner
British playwright Jasmine Lee-Jones’s hit, a work rich in acronyms, memes and tweets, will play across two venues – at the Darlinghurst Theatre and Parramatta’s Riverside Theatre.

Yung Lung
Melbourne contemporary dance company Chunky Move will perform “a hybrid party/performance for the end of days” to a soundtrack composed by techno experimentalist Chiara Kickdrum.

Italian Baroque with Circa
Circa Contemporary Circus together with the Australian Brandenburg Orchestra will take audiences “on a rollicking ride through Italy’s multi-layered past”.

Free jazz and classical concerts
The Cutaway at The Rocks will host a series of bring-your-own-cushion live jazz and classical concerts.

Sonic Collisions
The Museum of Contemporary Art will stay open at night for a live music concert of South West Asian and North African rhythms.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

One Nation anti-vaccine mandate bill rejected despite support from five Coalition senators

One Nation’s anti-Covid vaccination mandate bill has been rejected in the Senate, despite five government senators crossing the floor to support it. On Monday morning Liberals Gerard Rennick and Alex Antic, who have threatened to withhold support from government legislation, voted for the bill contradicting the Morrison government’s aged care vaccine mandate and state government public health orders.
PUBLIC HEALTH
canadianbeats.ca

M for Montreal unveils its 2021 full lineup

Music industry professionals from Quebec and elsewhere will be able to attend an unprecedented offer with this 16th edition of M for Montreal, which will be held virtually from November 15 to 26, and in-person from November 17 to 19. Earlier this week, the festival unveiled its full lineup of panels and shows!
FESTIVAL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Mccune
Screendaily

Mohammad Rasoulof’s ‘There Is No Evil’ wins top prize at Sydney Film Festival

Iranian writer/director Mohammad Rasoulof’s There Is No Evil has won the A$60,000 ($44,000) Sydney Film Prize, and UK writer/director Ben Sharrock’s Limbo received a special mention. The Sydney Film Prize is awarded to the most “audacious, cutting-edge and courageous” feature in Sydney Film Festival’s official competition line-up. Other films vying...
MOVIES
WWD

Afterpay Unveils a Phygital Retail Concept in Sydney

SYDNEY — Afterpay is coming for the phygital retail arena. On Wednesday morning Sydney time, the buy now, pay later platform unveiled an experiential “physi-digital” retail space called the Edit Collection at Sydney’s Chatswood Chase shopping mall, in partnership with the Australian Fashion Council and Vicinity Centres. Four emerging Australian...
RETAIL
Daily Beast

Astroworld, Travis Scott, and the Deadly Pearl Jam Concert We Still Haven’t Learned From

At a 2000 European music festival, nine people were killed after a crowd stampede that occurred while the band Pearl Jam performed. A day of rain had soaked the grounds of the Roskilde Festival in Denmark to mud. After vendors had run out of boots, concertgoers began wrapping plastic bags around their shoes. That made it difficult to navigate the pavement at the Orange Stage, where an estimated 50,000 fans had turned up to see the Seattle rockers perform.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sydney Festival#Sydney Harbour#Adelaide Festival#Contemporary Dance#Thaw#Alaskan#Australian#The Cat Empire
thecountrynote.com

Sydney Mack Comes Full Circle In “Strangers Again”

Delivering to all streaming platforms November 11 is Sydney Mack’s latest release. “Strangers Again” takes the listener through the evolution of a failed relationship- strangers, to friends, to lovers, back to strangers again. “When Kylie Sackley, Tony McVaney, and I wrote this song over Zoom last year, we spent a while talking about this phenomenon and how we’ve all experienced it,” says Sydney. “When all 3 co-writers have had the same kind of experience, that’s a good indication that a lot of other people have too. Since it seemed so relatable, I posted a clip of the chorus on TikTok and all of the comments were things like ‘OMG this is my life!’ and ‘I can relate to this soooo much, please release!!’ For me, as a singer-songwriter, if I can give someone comfort that they’re not alone in this, then I’ve done my job.”
MUSIC
Variety

Tianna Johnson’s ‘Obeah’ Tops the Brit List Showcase of Unproduced Screenplays

Tianna Johnson’s “Obeah” has topped The Brit List, an annual league table of top unproduced screenplays from the U.K. Established in 2007 and similar to The Black List in the U.S., The Brit List is compiled from recommendations by British production companies, talent agencies, sales companies, financiers, distributors and broadcasters. The list includes both feature and television screenplays. Johnson’s urban fantasy drama, which scored fifteen recommendations, tells the story of a woman on the hunt for a serial killer. The teleplay, set in North West London, incorporates indigenous spiritual practices from the Caribbean. In second place with thirteen recommendations was “Maps” by Jessica Drewett,...
MOVIES
The Independent

Tourist’s ‘blasphemous’ approach to eating croissant enrages French

An Instagram influencer shocked followers by posting a video she claimed showed how to eat a croissant “like a Parisian”.In the video, Carolin Lauffenberger, who is based in Berlin, dips the tip of the pastry into the foam of a cappuccino before eating it, hashtagging the post #howtobeparisian and #parisguru.The video swiftly garnered 97,623 likes and counting.But when Parisian blog @ParisSnobiety reposted the video - captioned “How do you eat your croissant?” - Paris fans were divided.“Please don’t do that,” commented user @_julialiliana_, racking up 126 likes in agreement.She then followed up to say, “I once saw an American do...
FOOD & DRINKS
Billboard

Pearl Jam’s Postponed North America Tour Is Rescheduled For 2022

Pearl Jam has locked-in new replacement dates for the 2020 North America tour that was scrapped due to the pandemic. New shows are booked from May 2022, with more dates to firm up early in the new year, the legendary rock band announced on social media. In a social post,...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Place
Sydney
The Hollywood Reporter

Indie Production Companies Behind ‘The Lobster,’ ‘When Heroes Fly’ Form Creative Alliance

Nine leading independent film and TV production companies from eight different countries have set up a creative and development alliance to jointly develop a slate of high-end drama series and feature films. Spearheaded by France’s Haut Et Court, whose credits include Yorgos Lanthimos’s The Lobster (2015) and the French-Israeli series No Man’s Land, The Creatives will include No Man’s Land co-producers Israel’s Spiro Films, Versus Production in Belgium and Masha Productions in the U.S., as well as German group Razor Film (Quo Vadis, Aida?, Waltz With Bashir) Dutch company Lemming Film, a co-producer on The Lobster, the Norwegian group Maipo Film (State...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Invisible Band at 20: Travis on the album that almost finished them

When they think back two decades to the album that made them one of the biggest British bands in the world, half of Travis have separate but equally ticklish recollections of their “Peak Travis” moments. For guitarist and singer Fran Healy it might be getting A-lister urine on his feet at the “obligatory” Los Angeles party in 2000.“It was in celebration of Alanis Morissette at some place in the Hollywood Hills and it was like a moving Madame Tussaud’s of celebrity,” remembers the Scottish four piece’s frontman. “My overriding memory is being absolutely desperate for a pee and there was...
ROCK MUSIC
The Guardian

The Guardian

59K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy