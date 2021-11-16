ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber Shared A Cute Mom-Daughter Fashion Moment

thezoereport.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarely a week after many fashionably inclined stars stunned at the 2021 CFDA Awards, celebrities were back at it again with more red carpet excellence. On Nov. 15, several A-listers wore their best fashion looks to the 2021 InStyle Awards. The red — errr, black — carpet ensembles they donned for...

www.thezoereport.com

Comments / 0

Vogue

We’re Taking Notes On Kaia Gerber’s New Fringe

She’s tried pink hair, platinum hair, long beachy hair and the ultimate bob, but Kaia Gerber’s latest experiment comes in the form of a fringe. Showing off the new look on her Instagram Stories, the model (and daughter of Cindy Crawford), proved that she never fails in the hair department.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NYLON

Kaia Gerber Takes On The Coolest Haircut Of The Season

Kaia Gerber has been rocking a mid-length hairstyle for a while now. After iconically chopping her hair into a short swooping bob (she called it a “drama cut”) in 2019, the model has been keeping her straight hair gently textured and just at or above her collarbone. Now, Kaia has done another dramatic cut, posting a video on her Instagram story with a new blunt-cut fringe with wispy ends and a shaggy haircut.
HAIR CARE
HollywoodLife

Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi Split: Model & Actor Reportedly Break Up After Over 1 Year Of Dating

The pair have reportedly called it a day, a little more than a year after first sparking romance rumors back in September 2020. After a year of dating, Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi have supposedly decided to break up, a source told Page Six. While Kaia may have hinted that the two broke up by taking photos of herself with Jacob off of her Instagram, the source said that the split was “amicable.” The 24-year-old Kissing Booth actor doesn’t appear to have any photos of the 20-year-old model on his Instagram either.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kaia Gerber appears to be removing shoulder tattoo

Kaia Geber’s extensive ink collection just got a bit smaller. The 20-year-old model is removing her shoulder tattoo, a delicate design depicting a female torso in the shape of a heart. She showed off the faded ink on Monday at the InStyle Awards, where she hit the red carpet alongside...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Kaia Gerber Just Debuted a Shag Haircut With Bangs

As the days turn darker, the months colder, the air chillier, a girl has to take steps to keep her forehead warm, and Kaia Gerber is no exception. She recently joined the Shag Hive, debuting long bangs on Instagram while promoting the latest YSL lip color. The actor and model...
HAIR CARE
WWD

Star-studded Night With Elle Fanning, in Her Headline-making Crop Top, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber, Amanda Gorman and More at InStyle Awards

Click here to read the full article. The InStyle Awards — now in its sixth year — brought together industry heavy hitters on Monday night at The Getty Center in Los Angeles. “Can we just take a moment to say, how gorgeous is this night?” said Reese Witherspoon, speaking to the likes of Ava DuVernay, Simone Biles, Michael Kors, Amanda Gorman, Regina Hall, Elle Fanning, Cindy Crawford, Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy and Kate Hudson.More from WWDGarage Magazine Dinner for Zendaya, Simone LeighSofia Richie, Scott Disick Celebrate Asos, Life Is Beautiful PartnershipPeter Dundas D7 Collection The annual dinner party, held in an outdoor...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

How to Get Bangs Like Kaia Gerber, According to the Experts

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Kaia Gerber has a new fringe, and we are here for it. The supermodel unveiled the new look on Instagram Stories, and later while attending an awards ceremony in L.A. with her mother Cindy Crawford. This isn’t the first time Gerber has debuted a radical new look; after all, the American Horror Story star has experimented with everything from pink locks to platinum gold—and more recently the classic French bob. But her latest look is arguably her most chic to date. Leaning into that French-girl strain of insouciant cool, but with something of a rock and roll twist, Gerber’s long, blunt-cut fringe takes its cues from the ’70s shag cut, making it officially this season’s hottest hair look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Kaia Gerber & Cindy Crawford Look Almost A Foot Taller Than Reese Witherspoon: Photo

The iconic mother-daughter duo of Kaia and Cindy towered over ‘The Morning Show’ actress as they posed together at the InStyle Awards. How cute!. The statuesque presence of Kaia Gerber and mom Cindy Crawford was quite apparent when they posed together with Reese Witherspoon at the 2021 InStyle Awards on November 15. The 20-year-old beauty and her supermodel mother, 55, towered over the petite The Morning Show actress, 45, as they enjoyed a night out at The Getty Center in Los Angeles. With the iconic mother-daughter duo both standing at 5′ 9″ and Reese measuring 5′ 1″, the height difference was decidedly noticeable — which made it all the more fun for a fabulous photo op!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cosmopolitan

Kaia Gerber got a shag haircut with a choppy full fringe

We love a good hair transformation. Sometimes, though, you don’t need to do anything drastic to make a big difference – as proven by Kaia Gerber’s latest haircut. Chopped and styled by celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, Kaia’s lob was given a new lease of life. Dimitris added lots of choppy layers, taking her from a lob to a super stylish shag haircut. Then, there’s the fringe.
HAIR CARE
In Style

Kaia Gerber Makes a Strong Case for a Shaggy Bob With Bangs

Kaia Gerber is the most recent celebrity to get the the ever-popular shag haircut, joining the ranks of Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, and Doja Cat, to name a few. On Nov. 9, the model debuted the new look on her Instagram Story, but her hair isn't the only thing she showed off. She also gave a shoutout to her favorite rosy pink YSL Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick. (Gerber is one of YSL Beauty's celebrity ambassadors.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Kaia Gerber to Star as Daisy in ‘The Great Gatsby’ Table Read for amfAR Benefit (EXCLUSIVE)

Kaia Gerber is dipping her toe further into the acting pond. The model, who appeared on Ryan Murphy’s FX series “American Horror Story: Double Feature,” stars as Daisy in an upcoming table read of “The Great Gatsby.” The Acting for a Cause reading will benefit amfAR. “Having the opportunity to play Daisy was such an honor,” Gerber told me on Monday. “‘The Great Gatsby’ has always been one of my favorite books, and I always felt there were so many layers to Daisy in particular. I loved exploring those layers on a deeper level. Being able to do this alongside incredible actors...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Supermodel Kaia Gerber’s Secrets To Success

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. My Khaite jumper, vintage Levi’s, and Converse, plus a coat from The Row. A girly Dôen dress with Celine leather boots. My old...
RETAIL
thezoereport.com

Tracee Ellis Ross Wore The Only Travel Outfit You Need For The Rest of 2021

On top of booking your trips and packing your bags, putting together an ensemble for the ride is no easy feat. You don’t want to seem like you just rolled out of bed, but at the same time, you’re not looking for a troublesome getup to get through the TSA check in. Yet somehow, when you look at all the celebrities' holiday travel outfits it seems effortless. As people who spend a fair share of their careers en route from one place to another, Hollywood stars take airport and road trip dressing to another level. You could be lost on where to begin, but you only need a few staple pieces to create that put-together, on-the-go look that feels both chic and cozy.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

