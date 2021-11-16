ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaunie O'Neal Is Officially Engaged To Her Boyfriend Pastor Keion Henderson

By Shannon Dawson
 6 days ago

Source: Cassy Athena / Getty

Basketball Wives star Shaunie O’Nea l is officially engaged!

The 46-year-old executive producer said “yes” to her boyfriend of nearly two years, Pastor Keion Henderson, on Nov. 11.  After her hubby-to-be’s romantic proposal, Shaunie gushed about the sweet moment to PEOPLE telling fans that it “was one of the most magical and special days” of her life. According to the star, she had never been officially proposed to before.

“Honestly I’m the person that thought I would never in my lifetime experience a love like this. Everything about that night was incredibly amazing,” Shaunie said.

The couple reportedly sealed the deal on a tropical island at 11:11 p.m. A rep for the lovebirds shared that the time and date symbolized a special “point of connection” for the pair, adding that the theme had “played a significant role throughout their relationship since the day they met as they call, text, or pray together daily at that time each day without fail. Thus it became the perfect day to cement their love.”

Henderson popped the question to Shaunie with a glistening custom “ 4.22-karat radiant-cut diamond ring” wrapped in an 18-karat white gold band. The couple followed up the precious moment with a beautiful display of fireworks.

“I wouldn’t change a single thing. As a matter of fact, I wish I could experience it over and over again,” Shaunie added of the sweet moment . “Keion is an extraordinary man of God. He’s wise, he’s supportive, he’s so loving and attentive. He loves me and my children in a way that has changed my life and my heart. He makes me want to be better every day. And I pray that I do the same for him. This love is FOREVER and I’m honored and overjoyed to do forever with him.”

Shaunie and Henderson met each other professionally but later began dating in February 2020 after finally connecting through a mutual friend. Previously, Shaunie was married to NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal from 2002 to 2011. The former couple shares four children together: Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir, and Me’arah. The star also has a son from a previous relationship named Myles. Henderson has a 9-year-old daughter from a previous marriage.

In a separate statement, the pastor shared his excitement to head down the aisle with Shaunie.

“I’ve never been more loved than I am right now. I’ve never met a more supportive person in my life,” Henderson gushed. “There is an inseparable connection that is undeniable between Shaunie and I. I am unwilling to let anyone else occupy her space. The love and respect we share for each other contributes to our ever evolving humility and growth. Which ultimately makes us more like God. Who wouldn’t want a spouse that makes you more like The Creator?” he added. “She simply brings out the best in me, and wants the best for me. Any love that accomplishes all of that naturally is worth pursuing. Our engagement is the beginning of a new day.”

Congrats to the happy couple!

