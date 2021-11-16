ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

DP World Tour Championship Primer: History, TV, Field, Odds

By Jeff Smith
Pro Golf Weekly
Pro Golf Weekly
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RkIFm_0cyXX93R00
Lee Westwood tees off on the 14th hole during Day 4 of the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates on Dec 13, 2020 in Dubai, UAE. (Photo by Andrew Redington via Getty Images)

The European Tour is in Dubai for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, which wraps up the 2021 season.

As the tour’s grand finale, the field at Jumeirah Golf Estates will include the leading 60 players in the Race to Dubai standings.

Headlining the event will be bevy of PGA Tour stars, including Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Abraham Ancer, and Billy Horschel, who won the European Tour’s flagship BMW PGA two months ago at Wentworth. (Jon Rahm backed out over the weekend.)

Those headliners will be joined by a pair of Masters champions in Patrick Reed (2018) and Sergio Garcia (2017).

In all, the field will include nine of the top 10 in the Race to Dubai standings and eight of the world’s top-30 ranked players.

The Skinny

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OdMdI_0cyXX93R00
A general view of the 18th green and clubhouse during the 2016 DP World Tour Championship ProAm held at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, UAE. Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Event: DP World Tour Championship, Dubai

Title Sponsor: DP World

European Tour Debut: 2009

Dates: Nov. 18-21, 2021

Where: Dubai, UAE

Course: Jumeirah Golf Estates (Earth)

Distance: Par 72, 7675 yards

Purse: $9,000,000

Winning Share: $3,000,000

Watch: Golf Channel

Defending Champion: Matt Fitzpatrick

How to Follow the DP World Tour Championship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BXbl6_0cyXX93R00
A pin flag on the 18th green during the Pro- Am of The DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates on Nov 16, 2021 in Dubai, UAE. (Photo by Luke Walker via Getty Images)

U.S. TV: Thu-Fri: 2-10 a.m.; Sat: 2-8 a.m.; Sun: 1:30-7:30 a.m. ET (GOLF Channel)

U.K. TV: Thu: 6:00 a.m.; Fri-Sat: 7:00 a.m.; Sun: 6:30 a.m. (Sky Sports Golf)

LINKS: Website | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

Tournament History

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rAJ75_0cyXX93R00
Jon Rahm reacts during the third round of the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 18, 2017 in Dubai, UAE. Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

The DP World Tour Championship, Dubai annually wraps up the European Tour season, and concludes the Race to Dubai.

The tournament was first held in 2009 when the Order of Merit was replaced by the Race to Dubai. It is contested by the leading 60 players in the Race to Dubai at the start of the tournament. It was the replacement for the Volvo Masters, which was a similar event for the leading 60 money winners on the Order of Merit.

Lee Westwood was the inaugural winner in 2009, finishing 23-under par.

Rory McIlroy (2012, 2015), Henrik Stenson (2013-14), Matt Fitzpatrick (2016, 2020), and Jon Rahm (2017, 2019) have each won the championship twice. Stenson is the only back-to-back champion.

The Golf Course

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G3axi_0cyXX93R00
A general view of the 18th green and clubhouse during the DP World Tour Championship ProAm held at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 13, 2018 in Dubai, UAE. Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

The magnificent Earth course began life as the host venue for the DP World Tour Championship in 2009 and it has not looked back.

A layout that consistently delivers thrilling climaxes to the European Tour’s Race to Dubai each November, Earth has earned a place alongside the Majlis as a ‘must-play’ trophy course in Dubai.

The Skinny

Venue: Jumeirah Golf Estates

Course: Earth Course

Where: Dubai, UAE

Par: 72

Yards: 7,675

Architect: Greg Norman (2009)

Record: 62 (Justin Rose, 2012)

Race To Dubai

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cWqxl_0cyXX93R00
Collin Morikawa looks on at the 10th hole during the Pro-Am at The DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates on Nov 16, 2021 in Dubai, UAE. (Photo by Andrew Redington via Getty Images)

While any of the players in the 53-man field can end the week as DP World Tour Champion, only six can finish as the season-long champion (e.g Order of Merit, European No. 1, etc).

Collin Morikawa and Billy Horschel each could clinch the points title, outright, and the accompanying $1 million prize, with a win.

Four other players are also in the hunt, but would need both Morikawa and Horschel to finish down the leaderboard.

Those four players are: Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Paul Casey.

1. Collin Morikawa (USA) 3,856.40

2. Billy Horschel (USA) 3,620.20

3. Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 2,472.10

4. Min Woo Lee (AUS) 2,187.00

5. Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG) 2,113.20

6. Paul Casey (ENG) 2,053.80

Full Field & Odds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q1G5m_0cyXX93R00
Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed during day two of the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah GC on Nov 16, 2018 in Dubai, UAE. Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

DP World Tour Championship | Jumeirah Golf Estates | Dubai, UAE | Nov. 15-18, 2021

Credit: European Tour Media, Getty Images, Wikipedia

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Golf Weekly

Winner’s Circle: Claims Double Victory in Dubai

Collin Morikawa carded a flawless final-round 66 to win the 2021 DP World Tour Championship, Dubai and claim the European Tour’s season-long points race. Morikawa finished his final day at Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Earth course with 12 pars and six birdies, highlighted by four over his final five holes, en route to a four-day total of 17-under par.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henrik Stenson
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Sunday’s Phil Mickelson News

Few golfers in history, if any, have dominated the PGA’s Champions Tour like Phil Mickelson has so far in his career. Mickelson, 51, has been absolutely crushing it on the Champions Tour. He’s been close to unbeatable throughout his first six starts on the tour. Sunday, Mickelson won his fourth...
GOLF
Golf.com

5 revealing details from Tiger Woods’ surprising swing video

Tiger Woods is hitting golf balls. You know that by now, because you are a person with an internet connection. Within an hour of Woods posting his swing update to social media, millions had viewed the swing. Why such a big deal? That’s simple: We haven’t heard from Woods since...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#Jumeirah Golf Estates#Golf Tournament#Race#The European Tour#Bmw Pga#Wentworth#Dubai Title Sponsor#Par#Golf Channel#The European Tour Season#Volvo
Golf Digest

Watch Phil Mickelson make an ace, deliver like only Phil can in a sponsor outing

Phil Mickelson had a bit of a rough go in last week's PGA Tour Champions event. It wouldn't have been all that bad if the ninth hole at The Country Club of Virginia didn't exist, but it does, and Lefty made a pair of quadruple-bogey 9s en route to a T-47 finish, by far his worst showing in five events on the senior circuit. (He's won three of them, of course).
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Davis Love III: "Tiger Woods chooses a role"

"For the 2022 Presidents Cup Tiger Woods can choose the role he prefers. Captain, assistant, player, the important thing is that there is" These are the statements of Davis Love III who, in 2023 in Charlotte (USA), where he was born and raised, will captain the USA in the challenge against the Rest of the world (European players excluded).
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Golf
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Tiger Woods: Career Timeline from 1996 to Today

The timeline of memorable events in Tiger Woods’ career:. August 1996 — Wins third straight U.S. Amateur and turns professional the following week. October 1996 — Wins the Las Vegas Invitational for his first PGA Tour victory in his fifth professional tournament. April 1997 — Wins the Masters at age...
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Power Rankings

The past several weeks have seen the PGA Tour travel an incredible distance, going from the CJ Cup @ Sherwood in California, to last week’s ZOZO Championship in Japan. This week the Tour treks across the Pacific, and across the United States, to Bermuda for the third edition of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

WITB: Lucas Herbert Drives TaylorMade to Victory at Bermuda Championship

On Sunday at Royal Port Golf Course, Lucas Herbert produced a final-round 69 to claim a one-shot victory at the 2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Herbert’s final day at the Bermuda track included two bogeys against four birdies en route to a four-day total of 15-under par, one clear of runners-up Patrick Reed (65) and Danny Lee (71).
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

2022 PGA Tour Money Race: Hideki Matsuyama Takes Early Lead

The PGA Tour 2022 is only five events old but it’s never too early to start looking at the money race. Generally in the wrap-around portion you get a bunch of upstarts and veterans racking up some much needed cash (er… points), but thus far the winners have been top-ranked players, with four of the five ranked inside the top 30 BEFORE their victory.
GOLF
sacramentosun.com

European Tour rebrands as DP World Tour in 2022

The European Tour and DP World announced Tuesday that the international professional golf circuit will be renamed the DP World Tour starting in 2022. The DP World Tour will see single-season prize money surpass the $200 million mark for the first time, with a new minimum prize fund of $2 million for all tournaments solely sanctioned by the DP World Tour.
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

Matthew Wolff Takes Two-Shot Lead into Weekend at Mayakoba

Matthew Wolff chased an opening-round 61 with a second-day 68 and will take a two-shot lead into the weekend at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. The 22-year-old Californian finished his second day at the El Camaleon course with six birdies against three bogeys, including two late dropped shots on Nos. 16 and 18, en route to a two-day score of 13-under 129.
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

Only 35 Golfers in History Have Appeared in the World Top 10 This Long

On Sunday, April 6, 1986, following the final round of the Greater Greensboro Open, and a week ahead of the Masters Tournament, the Official World Golf Rankings were launched. The top-10 ranked golfers were: 1. Bernhard Langer, 2. Seve Ballesteros, 3. Sandy Lyle, 4. Tom Watson, 5. Mark O’Meara, 6. Greg Norman, 7. Tsuneyuki “Tommy” Nakajima, 8. Hal Sutton, 9. Corey Pavin, and 10. Calvin Peete. (46-year-old Jack Nicklaus, who would go on to win the 1986 Masters, was ranked No. 33.)
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

Pro Golf Weekly

635
Followers
383
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Golf Weekly is a digital golf publication and website. The magazine is published each Monday, while the website is updated around the clock with the latest analysis and happenings from the major professional golf tours, along with travel, equipment, gear, and more.

 http://progolfweekly.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy