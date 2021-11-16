DP World Tour Championship Primer: History, TV, Field, Odds

Lee Westwood tees off on the 14th hole during Day 4 of the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates on Dec 13, 2020 in Dubai, UAE. (Photo by Andrew Redington via Getty Images)

The European Tour is in Dubai for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, which wraps up the 2021 season.

As the tour’s grand finale, the field at Jumeirah Golf Estates will include the leading 60 players in the Race to Dubai standings.

Headlining the event will be bevy of PGA Tour stars, including Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Abraham Ancer, and Billy Horschel, who won the European Tour’s flagship BMW PGA two months ago at Wentworth. (Jon Rahm backed out over the weekend.)

Those headliners will be joined by a pair of Masters champions in Patrick Reed (2018) and Sergio Garcia (2017).

In all, the field will include nine of the top 10 in the Race to Dubai standings and eight of the world’s top-30 ranked players.

The Skinny

A general view of the 18th green and clubhouse during the 2016 DP World Tour Championship ProAm held at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, UAE. Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Event: DP World Tour Championship, Dubai

Title Sponsor: DP World

European Tour Debut: 2009

Dates: Nov. 18-21, 2021

Where: Dubai, UAE

Course: Jumeirah Golf Estates (Earth)

Distance: Par 72, 7675 yards

Purse: $9,000,000

Winning Share: $3,000,000

Watch: Golf Channel

Defending Champion: Matt Fitzpatrick

How to Follow the DP World Tour Championship

A pin flag on the 18th green during the Pro- Am of The DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates on Nov 16, 2021 in Dubai, UAE. (Photo by Luke Walker via Getty Images)

U.S. TV: Thu-Fri: 2-10 a.m.; Sat: 2-8 a.m.; Sun: 1:30-7:30 a.m. ET (GOLF Channel)

U.K. TV: Thu: 6:00 a.m.; Fri-Sat: 7:00 a.m.; Sun: 6:30 a.m. (Sky Sports Golf)

LINKS: Website | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

Tournament History

Jon Rahm reacts during the third round of the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 18, 2017 in Dubai, UAE. Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

The DP World Tour Championship, Dubai annually wraps up the European Tour season, and concludes the Race to Dubai.

The tournament was first held in 2009 when the Order of Merit was replaced by the Race to Dubai. It is contested by the leading 60 players in the Race to Dubai at the start of the tournament. It was the replacement for the Volvo Masters, which was a similar event for the leading 60 money winners on the Order of Merit.

Lee Westwood was the inaugural winner in 2009, finishing 23-under par.

Rory McIlroy (2012, 2015), Henrik Stenson (2013-14), Matt Fitzpatrick (2016, 2020), and Jon Rahm (2017, 2019) have each won the championship twice. Stenson is the only back-to-back champion.

The Golf Course

A general view of the 18th green and clubhouse during the DP World Tour Championship ProAm held at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 13, 2018 in Dubai, UAE. Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

The magnificent Earth course began life as the host venue for the DP World Tour Championship in 2009 and it has not looked back.

A layout that consistently delivers thrilling climaxes to the European Tour’s Race to Dubai each November, Earth has earned a place alongside the Majlis as a ‘must-play’ trophy course in Dubai.

The Skinny

Venue: Jumeirah Golf Estates

Course: Earth Course

Where: Dubai, UAE

Par: 72

Yards: 7,675

Architect: Greg Norman (2009)

Record: 62 (Justin Rose, 2012)

Race To Dubai

Collin Morikawa looks on at the 10th hole during the Pro-Am at The DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates on Nov 16, 2021 in Dubai, UAE. (Photo by Andrew Redington via Getty Images)

While any of the players in the 53-man field can end the week as DP World Tour Champion, only six can finish as the season-long champion (e.g Order of Merit, European No. 1, etc).

Collin Morikawa and Billy Horschel each could clinch the points title, outright, and the accompanying $1 million prize, with a win.

Four other players are also in the hunt, but would need both Morikawa and Horschel to finish down the leaderboard.

Those four players are: Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Paul Casey.

1. Collin Morikawa (USA) 3,856.40

2. Billy Horschel (USA) 3,620.20

3. Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 2,472.10

4. Min Woo Lee (AUS) 2,187.00

5. Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG) 2,113.20

6. Paul Casey (ENG) 2,053.80

Full Field & Odds

Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed during day two of the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah GC on Nov 16, 2018 in Dubai, UAE. Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

DP World Tour Championship | Jumeirah Golf Estates | Dubai, UAE | Nov. 15-18, 2021

Credit: European Tour Media, Getty Images, Wikipedia