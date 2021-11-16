To-go packaging, streamlined menus remain big in 2022

Over the past two years, cleaning and sanitation processes have made their way to the top of everyone’s mind. Pre-pandemic, these processes may not have been something diners thought about too much—if a restaurant looked clean, they were happy. Nowadays, however, with concerns surrounding the spread of germs and viruses, operators have had to work harder than ever to reassure their guests and keep them—and staff—safe. Combined with this, the current labor situation many restaurants are facing has presented a new and unique challenge—how to keep things clean and safe with a smaller staff and less time. A survey from the Society for Human Resource Management from mid-summer 2021 found that nearly 90% of employers across all sectors are struggling to fill open positions, so it makes sense operators are on the lookout for solutions to help simplify cleaning procedures and build customer confidence without sacrificing safety and quality. There are a few ways operators can do this.

