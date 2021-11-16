ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To-go packaging, streamlined menus remain big in 2022

By Patricia Cobe
 6 days ago

Packaging is the No. 1 trend cited in the National Restaurant Association’s “What’s Hot” report—a clear indication that to-go food will continue to top chefs’ priorities in 2022. In the annual culinary survey, released Tuesday, packaging that’s sustainable, maintains food quality and retains temperature landed in the top three...

TrendHunter.com

Specialty Seasonal Cafe Menus

The Peet's Coffee Holiday Menu is being launched by the brand to provide patrons with a way to enjoy some of the best flavors of the season in an easy way. The menu includes the Dark Roast Holiday Blend, Holiday Spice Latte, Mint Matcha Latte and The Chicken & Waffles Sandwich, which are all crafted with high-quality ingredients. The menu is being launched at participating locations through January 4, 2022 or while supplies last.
Chains jump on Friendsgiving marketing opportunities

With vaccines (and boosters) widely available, and more people feeling comfortable with holiday gatherings, “Friendsgiving” celebrations appear to be back in full force this year—at least judging by the wide variety of restaurant deals themed to the informal holiday. Friendsgiving, a portmanteau of the words “friends” and “Thanksgiving,” didn’t make...
Shake Shack CEO: We need to be an ‘omnichannel’ brand

Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti wants more customers like his mom. “My mom, who is not the most digitally savvy person, only orders through the app when she goes to Shake Shack,” Garutti said early Wednesday during a presentation at the Best Ideas Conference by MKM Partners. “I’m amazed by that every time.”
Casual-dining growth turns asset-heavy

Enjoy unlimited access to Restaurant Business' award-winning industry coverage, news analysis and special reports starting at just $9.99 per month. The Bottom Line: The salad chain’s market debut was one of the year’s best in the industry. But skepticism about its long-term prospects remains. Restaurants try ever-bigger lures to recruit...
Thanksgiving week brings festive drinks, holiday foods and global flavors

Enjoy unlimited access to Restaurant Business' award-winning industry coverage, news analysis and special reports starting at just $9.99 per month. Sweetgreen’s valuation is already higher than Wendy’s and Papa John’s. The Bottom Line: IPO investors have made newly public chains more valuable than other concepts with much longer track records.
Are restaurant cashiers headed for extinction?

Enjoy unlimited access to Restaurant Business' award-winning industry coverage, news analysis and special reports starting at just $9.99 per month. Thanksgiving week brings festive drinks, holiday foods and global flavors. Taste Tracker: TGI Fridays’ seasonal cocktails; Chopt goes to Mexico and Del Taco does tamales; Smashburger and Main Event shake...
Mashed

This Is The Most Popular Fried Chicken Chain In The US, According To New Report

Do you love fried chicken? We know we sure do. An exemplary fried chicken will feature juicy meat with a crispy, well-seasoned crust: Something we enjoy making at home when we have the time and space to deal with a bunch of hot oil, and something we'll order out when we don't. Luckily, when we want to eat fried chicken out, there are tons of restaurants and fast food spots where we can find tasty versions of the dish, ranging from upscale interpretations at sit-down restaurants like Jean-George Vongerichten's NYC spot Perry St. to of, course, old standby chains such as Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, and Church's (via Food & Wine).
Cheddar News

Papa Johns CEO on the Pizza Chain's Rebrand — Including No More Menu Boards

Papa Johns has a new look for its logo, graphics, and storefronts. CEO Rob Lynch joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to talk about the timing of the rebrand following its ongoing success through the pandemic. Patrons entering revamped locations will notice a lack of menu boards thanks to customer smartphone use and glass panels to allow customers to watch pizzas being made by hand. "Everyone has a menu board in their pocket in the form of their phone," Lynch said. "Eighty percent of our business is ordered digitally, whether it's web-based or our fastest-growing channel being app-based."
Sober-curious customers are pushing bars to elevate the mocktail—and even change its name

While consumers are eager to socialize at restaurants and bars, they’re not always ordering up beer, wine and cocktails to make the occasion merrier. “One of the biggest disruptors on the bar side is the rise of spirit-free and low-alcohol cocktails, Dana Pellicano, VP Food + Beverage, Global Operations for Marriott International, told Restaurant Business. “People are eager to socialize again but are looking for ways to join the fun without overdoing it.”
thebannercsi.com

Streamline Holiday Meal Prep

Thanksgiving can be a magnificent occasion. Brimming with family, companions, food, old customs and the chance to make new ones. However, it can likewise be a worrisome time. Amidst a pandemic, the impulse to over-shop is undeniable. Try not to load up on basic foods you don’t really require in amounts that swarm your refrigerator.
24/7 Wall St.

The Restaurant Foods Most Likely to Make You Sick

Few things in life are more unpleasant than dealing with a bout of food poisoning. Not only can it leave you laid up for days — it can send you to the hospital or worse. The CDC estimates that every year a whopping 48 million people in the U.S. contract foodborne illness, and of those, […]
Florida Weekly

THE DISH: Highlights from local menus

The Place: Twisted Vine Bistro, 2214 Bay St., Fort Myers; 239-226-1687; www.twistedvinebistro.com. The Details: A vegetarian entrée can taste quite hearty and satisfying when prepared by expert chefs, and the Twisted Vine Bistro seems to have that expertise in the kitchen. Their pasta pomodoro tosses broad ribbons of noodles in...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

For Portillo’s, shrinking dining rooms are the way of the future

Portillo’s may have gotten its start nearly 60 years ago as a small hot dog stand. But the modern-day brand, which became a publicly traded chain last month, has long been known for its big, bustling dining rooms. As Portillo’s opens new restaurants, though, those store designs will be evolving...
Union Leader

Supply chain issues take big bite out of school lunch menus

Late last month, the food service director for Governor Wentworth Regional School District hopped on a Zoom call with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The news was disheartening. The next monthly shipment of staple items from the department would contain only one meat item: pulled pork. The rest of the...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Boost labor efficiencies by streamlining sanitation processes

Over the past two years, cleaning and sanitation processes have made their way to the top of everyone’s mind. Pre-pandemic, these processes may not have been something diners thought about too much—if a restaurant looked clean, they were happy. Nowadays, however, with concerns surrounding the spread of germs and viruses, operators have had to work harder than ever to reassure their guests and keep them—and staff—safe. Combined with this, the current labor situation many restaurants are facing has presented a new and unique challenge—how to keep things clean and safe with a smaller staff and less time. A survey from the Society for Human Resource Management from mid-summer 2021 found that nearly 90% of employers across all sectors are struggling to fill open positions, so it makes sense operators are on the lookout for solutions to help simplify cleaning procedures and build customer confidence without sacrificing safety and quality. There are a few ways operators can do this.
