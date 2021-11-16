ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, NH

Biden touts infrastructure bill at snowy, rusty bridge in New Hampshire

By Associated Press
FOX40
FOX40
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IvPru_0cyXWQTq00

WOODSTOCK, N.H. (AP) — Fighting sagging poll ratings, President Joe Biden set out Tuesday on a national tour to persuade everyday Americans of the benefits of his big, just-signed infrastructure plan. First stop: a snowy, rusty bridge in New Hampshire, a state that gave him no love in last year’s presidential primaries.

Biden left the state in February of 2020 before polls had even closed on his fifth-place primary finish. But he returned as president, eager to talk up the billions in investments in upgrading America’s roads, bridges and transit systems that he signed into law Monday.

Walking across the rural New Hampshire bridge that’s been tagged a priority for repairs since 2014, Biden framed the infrastructure law in direct and human terms. He said it would have a meaningful impact here, from efficient everyday transportation to keeping emergency routes open.

‘Long overdue promise’: Biden signs $1.2T infrastructure deal

“This isn’t esoteric, this isn’t some gigantic bill — it is, but it’s about what happens to ordinary people,” he said. “Conversations around those kitchen tables that are both profound as they are ordinary: How do I cross the bridge in a snowstorm?”

Biden is down in the polls but hopes to use the successful new law to shift the political winds in his direction and provide fresh momentum for his broader $1.85 trillion social spending package now before Congress.

The president held a splashy bipartisan bill-signing ceremony Monday for hundreds on the White House South Lawn, where lawmakers and union workers cheered and clapped.

“America is moving again, and your life is going to change for the better,” Biden promised Americans.

The president and members of his Cabinet are moving, too — spreading out around the country to showcase the package. Biden himself has stops Tuesday in Woodstock, New Hampshire, and Wednesday in Detroit to promote the new law as a source of jobs and repairs for aging roads, bridges, pipes and ports while also helping to ease inflation and supply chain woes.

“As he goes around the country, he’s really going to dig into how these issues will impact people’s everyday lives, what they talk about at their kitchen tables,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Also this week, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan will take a tour through the South, hitting Louisiana and Texas, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will visit Massachusetts, California and the state she represented in Congress, New Mexico, and Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Ohio, among top administration officials on the road.

The president, whose poll numbers have continued to drop even after passage of the bill, is pleading for patience from Americans exhausted by the pandemic and concerned about rising inflation. The White House says the infrastructure funding could begin going out within months, and they say it will have a measurable impact on Americans’ lives by helping create new, good-paying jobs.

During his new Hampshire stop Tuesday, Biden said there were 215 bridges deemed “structurally unsafe” and 700 miles of highway in the state listed in poor condition, which he said costs residents heavily each year in gas and repairs.

In addition to speeding repairs to roads and bridges, Biden touted the law’s investments in upgrading public transit and trains, replacing lead pipes and expanding access to broadband internet. The law, he said, is estimated to create an extra 2 million jobs a year, and he insisted it also would improve supply chain bottlenecks that have contributed to rising prices for consumers by providing funding for America’s ports, airports and freight rail.

Biden defeated Donald Trump by 7 percentage points in New Hampshire in the 2020 election, but his popularity has sagged in the state. In a University of New Hampshire Survey Center Granite State Poll last month, his overall favorable rating was 34%, with 53% having an unfavorable view.

On Tuesday, the president visited a bridge that carries state Route 175 over the Pemigewasset River. Built in 1939, the bridge has been on the state’s “red list” since 2014 because of its poor condition. Another bridge over the river was added in 2018.

“This may not seem like a big bridge, but it saves lives and solves problems,” Biden said.

New Hampshire’s Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who planned to greet Biden at the airport, sent a letter to the president Tuesday asking him to work with Congress to earmark even more infrastructure funding for the state. He also urged Biden to address supply chain issues, workforce shortages and the rising cost of construction materials.

Interview: Reps. McClintock, Garamendi discuss passing of infrastructure bill

“Ensuring that roads get built, bridges get repaired, and drinking water gets improved will be even more challenging given the economic challenges Washington seems oblivious to,” Sununu said.

Under the funding formula in the bill, New Hampshire will receive $1.1 billion for federal-aid highways and $225 million for bridges, the White House said.

The infrastructure bill overall contains $110 billion to repair aging highways, bridges and roads. According to the White House, 173,000 total miles or nearly 280,000 kilometers of U.S. highways and major roads and 45,000 bridges are in poor condition. The law has almost $40 billion for bridges, the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the national highway system, according to the Biden administration.

Many of the particulars of how the money is spent will be up to state governments. Biden has named former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu as the liaison between the White House and the states to help ensure things run smoothly and to prevent waste and fraud.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Official: More than 90% of fed workers got shots by deadline

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 90% of federal workers received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday’s deadline set by President Joe Biden. Biden announced in September that more than 3.5 million federal workers were required to undergo vaccination, with no with option to get regularly tested instead, unless they secured an […]
U.S. POLITICS
FOX40

At Alcatraz Island, Haaland highlights Indigenous progress

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Saturday said progress has been made by Indigenous people during a visit to Alcatraz Island, which became a symbol of the struggles of Native People for self-determination following its takeover in the 1960s, but more remains to be done. Haaland visited the island off of […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Woodstock, NH
State
Massachusetts State
Woodstock, NH
Elections
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
City
Washington, NH
State
Louisiana State
State
New Hampshire State
Woodstock, NH
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Chris Sununu
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mitch Landrieu
Person
Donald Trump
FOX40

Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill passes divided House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats brushed aside months-long divisions and pushed their expansive social and environment bill through a sharply divided House on Friday, as President Joe Biden and his party moved closer to capitalizing on their control of government by funneling its resources toward their top domestic priorities. The House approved the legislation by a […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX40

In hourslong rant, GOP’s ‘angry’ McCarthy stalls Biden bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Part political performance, part stall tactic, Republican leader Kevin McCarthy unleashed a long, rambling and vitriolic speech overnight, seizing control of the House floor and preempting passage of President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill. Sneering with disdain one minute, spilling sarcasm the next, McCarthy carried on for more than eight hours as Thursday night […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#New Orleans#Ap#Americans#Congress#Cabinet
FOX40

Rep. Garamendi discusses passing of Biden’s social infrastructure plan

In a  shrunken form and after intense debate, including eight hours of discussion meant to delay voting by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, the social infrastructure side of the president’s domestic agenda has passed through the House. The measure was originally touted as a $3.5 trillion safety net for American families, and elusive agreement about it […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX40

Political analysts discuss censure of Rep. Gosar following controversial video

The House determined this week that censure was the correct way to reprimand Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., a move that hasn’t been made for a sitting House member in more than 10 years. Gosar tweeted a photo-manipulated, animated video that shows a likeness of him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and running at President Joe Biden while armed with two […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
FOX40

California jobless rate falls in October as hiring picks up

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Following a lull in September, California employers bounced back in a big way last month as they added 96,800 new jobs and lowered the state’s unemployment rate to 7.3%. New data released Friday showed job gains across all but one employment sector, led by white-collar jobs in management and administration and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

FOX40

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
649K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy