It's hard to quit smoking when you are doing it alone. Your chances of success greatly improve when you have a good support system. The Henry Ford Quit Smoking Support Group makes giving up tobacco and vaping easier by providing the support needed to overcome the physical, emotional, and behavioral dependence on tobacco. Get tips and tricks and talk with people going through the same thing in a safe and encouraging space. The virtual support group meets every Thursday at noon and you can join at any time. Join now and get the support you need to help you quit for good.

HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO