WATCH NOW: Rescue Ranch Adoptions Pets of the Week

These pets are available from Lee County Domestic Animal Services, 5600 Banner Dr., Fort Myers. The adoption center is open from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday by appointment only. Adoptable pets come with spay-neuter surgery, microchip, vaccinations, county license and a 10-day health check. November is Senior Pet Month, with reduced adoption fees for senior pets. Dogs 6 years and older are $20; cats are two for $10. For more details, call 239-533-7387 or visit www.leelostpets.com.
