WATCH NOW: Rescue Ranch Adoptions Pets of the Week

Mazikeen is a sweet girl, a female blue and white pit bull terrier, a little over two years old, and looking for her forever home! She loves to be around people and get plenty of pats on her big ol’ pittie head! She loves to explore, she’s happy to accompany you on a walk as well as fall asleep on your lap once you’ve gotten home and she’s had a treat (or two, or three!)

ORANGE COUNTY, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO