WATCH NOW: Rescue Ranch Adoptions Pets of the Week

mooresvilletribune.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRescue Ranch Adoptions has a couple of dogs and a parrot looking...

mooresvilletribune.com

idahocountyfreepress.com

Consider adopting a senior pet

Although we think of November as the month of Thanksgiving and everything pumpkin spice, it’s also significant for another reason: It’s Adopt a Senior Pet Month. And with Christmas coming soon, there are some reasons to think about adopting an older pet rather than a puppy or a kitten. Our...
PETS
katzenworld.co.uk

Rescue cat Moves Into Cow Shed as she Lands on her Paws in Forever Home

‘Inbetweener cat’ Daisy’s introductions to the cows on the farm went very smoooothly. It’s been third time lucky for a black cat who had two homes by the time she was seven months old as the farm cat has now settled into her forever home – and even befriended the cows!
ANIMALS
nowhabersham.com

Adopt-A-Pet: Chupacabra and Pogo

Losing family is one of the hardest feelings in the world, and for many surrendered and unreclaimed animals at the Habersham County Animal Shelter, that feeling is something they know all too well. Chupacabra the cat and Pogo the dog, two sweet animals available for adoption with Habersham County Animal...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Florida Weekly

Pets of the WEEK

These pets are available from Lee County Domestic Animal Services, 5600 Banner Dr., Fort Myers. The adoption center is open from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday by appointment only. Adoptable pets come with spay-neuter surgery, microchip, vaccinations, county license and a 10-day health check. November is Senior Pet Month, with reduced adoption fees for senior pets. Dogs 6 years and older are $20; cats are two for $10. For more details, call 239-533-7387 or visit www.leelostpets.com.
FORT MYERS, FL
KNOE TV8

Adopt a Pet: These are the purrrfect movie buds!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Bring Sodapop and Popcorn to your next movie night because these kittens love to cuddle! You can adopt this sweet duo from River Cities Humane Society for Cats in Monroe. Adoptions fees are reduced TODAY (11/19) and TOMORROW (11/20) only; adult cats are $40 and kittens are $60.
MONROE, LA
The Ledger

SPCA PETS FOR ADOPTION

Preview all of the adoptable pets at www.spcaflorida.org/adopt. To meet or adopt a pet, schedule an appointment online at: www.spcaflorida.org/appointment or contact the SPCA Florida Adoption Center at 863-577-4615. Prior to adoption all pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and come with a month of flea and heartworm prevention.
PETS
Lifestyle
Pets
Summit Daily News

Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Nov. 21

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. CASSIE, 5 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male. DARTH, 7 years, domestic longhair,...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
cbslocal.com

Now Is The Perfect Time To Adopt A Pet

HARFORD COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — The Humane Society of Harford County is overflowing with wet noses and wagging tails. “We’re completely full, and we have been completely full,” said the Humane Society of Harford County. And as much as they love their animals., they need them adopted. “We’re out of...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
chapelboro.com

Adopt-A-Pet: Mazikeen

Mazikeen is a sweet girl, a female blue and white pit bull terrier, a little over two years old, and looking for her forever home! She loves to be around people and get plenty of pats on her big ol’ pittie head! She loves to explore, she’s happy to accompany you on a walk as well as fall asleep on your lap once you’ve gotten home and she’s had a treat (or two, or three!)
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WANE-TV

Adopt a pet from Humane Fort Wayne during National Adoption Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Humane Fort Wayne is partnering with PetSmart Charities to bring adoptable pets to the Apple Glen PetSmart, located at 1790 Apple Glen Blvd, on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for National Adoption Week. The shelter is inviting potential pet owners to attend and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
orangeobserver.com

National Adoption Week kicks off at the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

National Adoption Week is here and the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando is celebrating in style. The Pet Alliance, which is still recovering from the unexpected fire that we told you about here, is partnering with PetSmart Charities in order to reach its goal of 100 adoptions by the end of the week.
ORLANDO, FL
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Pets of the Week: Sammy, Midas and Shay are ready for adoption

Sammie is a sweet 2-year-old boxer mix who loves playing with toys and being pet. He knows some commands and his working further on his obedience training. He would prefer a cat-free home. Information about Sammie: The spcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center, 562-216-2542. Sammie’s identification number...
PETS
cw39.com

Pet adoption events in Houston during National Adoption Week

SPRING, Texas (KIAH) – Texas Litter Control is partnering with PetSmart Charities to bring adoptable pets to 3 PetSmart locations in support of National Adoption Week, taking place November 8-14. People can go to these events and meet adoptable cats in their area. People will be given opportunities to spend time with animals in need of loving homes to make connections, learn about their care and also explore the types of products and services they`ll need as pet parents going forward.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Los Angeles

November Is Adopt a Senior Pet Month

Best Friends Animal Society suggests fostering a pet first. Several groups in town, including LA Animal Services, are looking to match senior pets with loving homes. Asking your pup how her day was, the moment you step inside the door?. Her throaty growlfs, happy whines, and excited barks tell her...
PETS
thepress.net

Adopt a pet: Meet Brandy & Abby

They are sisters, Brandy is on the left, Abby is on the right. They were born on July 10. They are very sweet but a bit shy. For more information contact contacthalo@yahoo.com.
PETS

