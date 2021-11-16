ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwindling global market

By SASHA PATIL Staff Reporter
The Exponent
The Exponent
 6 days ago
International student enrollment has decreased every year since 2014. Alex Haddon | Graphics Artist

International student enrollment at Purdue has shrunk for the past seven years.

The number of international undergraduate students enrolled in 2014 was 5,282. This year, that number was 4,126, according to a Purdue press release.

“Purdue is just one of almost all institutions in the U.S. who are seeing declining international numbers over the last few years,” said Kristina Wong Davis, vice provost for enrollment management.

“With countries like Canada, Australia, and the U.K. competing for these students, it isn’t a surprise that the U.S. is seeing a change in trends,” she said in an email.

International students are considering institutions outside of the United States for visa or job prospects, change in the university system and safety, said Danek Torrey, senior associate director of international admissions.

“The U.S. education system sounds a bit unique in that students have a lot of flexibility to change majors and minors, that’s one of the things that attracts,” he said. “But some institutions (outside the U.S.) are starting to be more flexible.”

Students are also keeping up with the media and are afraid of what is going on in the U.S., safety-wise, he said.

“Safety in the United States is a big (concern) that we have heard repeatedly,” he said. “Especially in the news media, if there is a major event or reports, like hate crimes, we typically get questions about it,” Torrey said.

“(Students) are trying to go to (other) countries that are perceived as safer.”

Moreover, COVID-19 significantly affected admission rates all over the country.

New international students enrolled at U.S. universities online or in person fell by 43% in fall of 2020, according to a survey of more than 700 schools released last year. That is the largest decrease ever recorded by the Institute of International Education, which has been publishing data on international enrollment since 1954.

Several other Big Ten schools had a larger drop than Purdue in the number of international students enrolled from 2019 to 2020.

Purdue went from 4,651 to 4,246 international undergraduate students, while the University of Illinois went from 5,038 students to 3,291 and Indiana University’s enrollment dropped from 3,765 to 2,873.

Torrey said Purdue was “persistent” in getting students into an online option for the fall semester.

“We really were persistent in getting them to hopefully do those (online) classes. Whereas other schools, I think they gave them more of an option to do a gap term or gap semester,” he said.

The most common concerns over this past year were the visa and travel restrictions, Torrey said.

“There’s still some challenges out there for most students,” he said. “(The) majority of the students who were hoping to get here last fall were able to (get here) this semester.”

Torrey said there are approximately 75 international students that weren’t able to make it to campus due to several travel and visa restrictions. Purdue does not offer an online option this semester, so those students would have taken a gap semester or year, Danek said.

Additionally, cost of attendance is another concern for international students, he said.

“Purdue doesn’t offer much for scholarships for international students, which is always a concern for some students and families,” Danek said.

Despite other countries’ increasing attractiveness over the years, some international students at Purdue said they preferred the United States for its network and system.

Shruti Irap, a sophomore in the College of Engineering, said she got accepted by Canadian institutions in addition to Purdue.

“Purdue’s first-year engineering (program) let me explore my options, (and the University of Toronto didn’t),” she said.

Irap said she thought Purdue had a better network that would benefit her during career fairs like Industrial Roundtable.

Ashank Sethia, a sophomore in the College of Engineering, chose the United States over the United Kingdom.

Although Sethia said the United Kingdom’s universities had “better recognition compared to Purdue,” he wasn’t sure about the COVID-19 situation in the country.

“The U.K. went into lockdown earlier than the United States, so I wasn’t sure what that would look like,” he said.

Walla Abuzaid, a sophomore in the College of Engineering, also applied to the United Kingdom but she said she didn’t like the system there.

“80-90% of your grade is dependent on your final exam (in the United Kingdom),” she said. “I liked the all-semester grading system here.”

In spite of all the concerns the students have, Torrey says Purdue is still a top choice destination for international students.

“The name, the reputation, the ranking, the support and diversity in international students is what they are interested in.”

