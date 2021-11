This junior methods seminar will prepare you to create and co-produce theatrical projects for your senior year independent work in a changing landscape of theater making. We will address the development of theatrical literacy, creative processes, collaborative and leadership skills; incorporating practical exercises and professional guests. We will hold space for reflecting on art-making, individually and as a member of a collaborative cohort, and mentor you in developing an anti-racist theater practice. As a group, you’ll be prepared to support each other in creating an exciting senior year theater season and into the future.

