It’s always a gamble. A gamble you have to take. Recently, following my own column recommendations…. I caught Dave Wakeling, founder/leader/songwriter and most importantly THE VOICE of all those great hits from The (English) Beat and General Public, delivering a fine concert that the packed crowd at our new neighborhood venue that looks very promising, The Venice West, on Lincoln. But I have seen Wakeling 8-10 times and this show was not what I hinted at in my column. Not nearly as many hits, too many slower or little-known songs. The band was excellent, but on those hits, they can be killer.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO