WANTED: FBI trying to identify man connected to victim in child sex exploitation investigation

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The FBI is asking the public to help identify a “John Doe” who may be connected to a child victim of sexual exploitation.

Authorities in a nationwide effort are trying to ID John Doe 45 , who they believe may have critical information related to the child victim’s identity in an ongoing investigation.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children first obtained video of the man with a child in June 2020 . Data showed the files were made between January and April of 2019.

The FBI also released a six-second audio clip of Doe 45’s voice, which you can listen to below. Warning: This audio may be disturbing.

Anyone with information can submit a tip online or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The effort is part of the Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP), which seeks exposure of “John or Jane Does” whose faces or distinguishing features are visible in child pornography. ECAP works in collaboration with Operation Rescue Me, which analyzes background images in child porn cases to help ID and rescue child victims.

Since its inception, ECAP has successfully identified nearly 70% of John/Jane Does, leading to the identification of more than 50 child victims. Operation Rescue Me has ID’d more than 800 kids.