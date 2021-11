Dying Light 2 has been one of my most anticipated games of the year for, well, three years now. It all started in 2019 when I saw a beyond-impressive gameplay demo at E3. The game, then scheduled for a 2020 release, blew away my already-high expectations. I enjoyed the original Dying Light, but felt that with a little bit of iteration and polish, the series could evolve into something truly special. Those hopes were delivered upon during that E3 2019 demo, and Dying Light 2 skyrocketed up my list of the most anticipated games of 2020.

