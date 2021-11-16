ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Charged In Deadly Shooting At Miramar Airbnb

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting at a Miramar Airbnb over the weekend.

Oscar Suarez, 26, has been charged with first degree murder and is being held without bond.

According to Miramar Police, around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, officers were sent to 8600 Wilshire Drive in reference to a shot fired. While officers were en route, they were diverted to a vehicle accident close by.  According to police, they found a male driver who had been shot and crashed into a car on Miramar Parkway near Canal Road, just a few blocks away from where the shot was reported on Wilshire Drive.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers who went to the home found people in the backyard pool who immediately went inside and refused to come out.

Witnesses at the crash scene said Suarez and the driver who died were associates.

The owner of the home provided police with Ring camera video which doesn’t show Suarez departing the residence, but it does show him returning at 1:56 a.m. carrying what appeared to be a brown paper bag in his left hand and the butt of a handgun was visibly protruding from his right front pocket, according to the arrest affidavit.

According to police, in audio from the video, Suarez can be head demanding that they open the door after returning to the residence after the shooting and a female voice saying “Why do you have a gun!”

A witness who was in the car reportedly told police that he was at a house party hosted by Suarez. The witness said Suarez at one point with a friend of the driver who died and asked them to leave.

While outside, the argument escalated and Suarez threw something at the car as it drove off, according to the witness. However, the street was a dead end and he was forced to turn around.

When the car passed by the house, the witness said Suarez got a gun from his car and shot at it. The driver was hit in the back of the head, according to police. His girlfriend, who was also in the car, also positively identified Suarez as the shooter, according to police.

Airbnb released the following statement regarding the incident.

“Airbnb bans parties, and are shocked by this senseless act of gun violence that took place last night in Miramar. Airbnb is quickly working to understand what occurred, and we stand ready to support the Miramar Police Department in their investigation”.

