Kings in no rush to trade Marvin Bagley

James Ham on Marvin Bagley: I think they look at him as an $11.8 million, expiring contract. That’s because that’s the feeling I get from people within the organization… they will not trade him, because there could be a bigger deal that they need his salary to throw in on. And so they’re not going to take some some crummy deal that might give them a little bit more talent now, when it costs them the ability to go do something much bigger down the road.

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Luke Walton emphasized rebounding in tonight’s game, which is why he chose to go bigger tonight and play Marvin Bagley over Davis or Harkless.

Kings won the rebound battle tonight, but still gave up 16 offensive rebounds and 22 2nd chance points. – 9:32 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

According to Luke Walton, he went to Marvin Bagley because his team has been getting hit hard on the glass. He went big with both Chimezie Metu and Bagley for most of the game. – 9:30 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Bagley forces a shot, but stays with it and finishes off the rebound. – 8:38 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Bagley is getting another look. – 8:37 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

JaMychal Green’s year summed up in one stat: He has 29 made baskets to 21 turnovers this season, the second-most on the Nuggets. Green also has the fourth-worst turnovers ratio in the NBA ahead of only Marvin Bagley, Nerlens Noel and Dwight Howard. – 8:37 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Bagley didn’t score in his first 7 minute stretch, but the rust was apparent. He hasn’t played in a while. – 7:49 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Marvin Bagley into the game for the Kings. Wondered if we might see this given Luke Walton’s emphasis on defensive rebounding. Bagley was third on the team last season with 4.9 defensive rebounds per game. – 7:34 PM

Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones

Marvin Bagley III is in the game … how many “showcase” replies will I get? – 7:33 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Marvin Bagley is in the game for just the 2nd time this season.

The Detroit Pistons were the team that recent reports said had interest in Bagley… – 7:32 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Marvin Bagley has checked into the Kings game in Detroit to close the first quarter. First appearance since the home opener. – 7:32 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Marvin Bagley getting minutes in Detroit. I’m sure that’s just random coincidence. – 7:31 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Marvin Bagley sighting. – 7:31 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Marvin Bagley is checking in … in Detroit lol. Coincidence? He hasn’t played since ‘Nam – 7:31 PM

Marc Stein: For those of you who missed my report about Detroit’s interest in Marvin Bagley III … as Bagley gets minutes for the Kings tonight against the Pistons: marcstein.substack.com/p/new-possibil… -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / November 15, 2021

There’s a disgruntled No. 2 overall pick just sitting on the bench in Sacramento. His name is Marvin Bagley III, and it’s clear the big man’s future with the Kings won’t last much longer. Per sources, the Pistons have kept an eye on Bagley and his situation in Sacramento for some time. Marc Stein has also reported on Detroit’s interest in the big man. The injury to Olynyk could cause Detroit to act. However, are we sure a trade between the two sides makes sense? -via The Athletic / November 12, 2021

When Bagley III broke a bone in his hand, the Kings and his agent, Jeff Schwartz, agreed to let him rehab at home in Phoenix. That’s usually a precursor to a trade, but the deadline passed without a deal, with sources saying it’s because the Kings did not find a deal to their liking. -via The Athletic / November 12, 2021