CHICAGO - The American Medical Association (AMA), the premier national physician organization in the country, announced policies adopted by physician and medical student leaders aimed at improving the health of the nation. The new policies, which include protecting workers from heat-related illness, ensuring equitable representation of skin tones in medical education, increasing the availability of feminine hygiene products in schools and workplaces, and bolstering efforts to promote safe use and recovery for people who inject drugs, were approved during the voting session of the Special Meeting of the AMA House of Delegates.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO