MIAMI, Okla. — The OSBI are investigating the death of an inmate from the Ottawa County jail. The death occurred on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. According to a release of information Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, from the Sheriff’s office, “Inmates advised staff of another inmate not breathing, staff then began cpr until medical personnel arrived who continued cpr, transported him to the hospital where he passed away.”

OTTAWA COUNTY, OK ・ 6 DAYS AGO