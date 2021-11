DENVER (CBS4) – The Governor of Colorado says he does not plan on bringing back a mask mandate throughout the state even as COVID-19 cases surge. Gov. Jared Polis said he would leave masking orders to the counties, citing that neighboring New Mexico has a mask mandate and cases were comparable to those seen in Colorado. However, Polis did push for more people to get vaccinated. “It has never been more dangerous for the unvaccinated than it is right now,” Polis said. Colorado is one of the most infected states in the nation. One in every 48 Coloradans are infected and symptomatic. However,...

COLORADO STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO