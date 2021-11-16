ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Observer

CDC Adds 4 Destinations to Highest COVID-19 Travel Warning, Including the Netherlands and Cayman Islands

As the United States finally begins to welcome back vaccinated foreign visitors, the CDC is still cautioning American travelers against jetting off to certain high-risk destinations. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released its latest revised travel guidance, and has raised four new destinations to its highest Level 4 COVID-19 alert, including the Netherlands and Cayman Islands.
TravelPulse

CDC Updates Travel Guidance for Several Popular Destinations

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has once again updated its travel recommendations for several notable destinations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This week, the agency issued Level 4 Travel Health Notices for both the Netherlands and Cayman Islands, advising Americans to avoid the destinations for...
WALA-TV FOX10

More European countries move to CDC's highest risk travel category

(CNN) -- The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added two northwestern European countries to its list of "very high" risk travel destinations this week amid a surge in cases in Europe that a WHO official has said is "of grave concern." The Netherlands and Luxembourg were added to...
TravelDailyNews.com

As U.S. travel ban lifts, HomeToGo offers glimpse into which U.S. destinations should expect influx of European travelers

As the U.S. reopens to vaccinated international travelers, HomeToGo, the world’s largest vacation rental marketplace, has released exclusive data that reveals the destinations most likely to see an uptick in European visitors in the coming months. Vacation rentals in popular destinations like New York, Orange County, CA, Honolulu and Miami...
BoardingArea

CDC Adds More Popular Destinations to Highest Risk Category

CDC Adds More Popular Destinations to Highest Risk Category. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added four more countries to its list of “very high” risk travel destinations this week. Three of these countries are in Europe, while another is in the Caribbean. The Netherlands, Luxembourg and...
Travel + Leisure

American Airlines and British Airways Will Offer Free COVID Tests to Business Travelers

American Airlines and British Airways are making it easier for business travelers to hop across the Atlantic Ocean without having to worry about COVID-19 testing. Beginning next year, business travelers booking premium seats on American Airlines and British Airways through American Express Global Business Travel will be able to have the required COVID-19 tests delivered directly to them before departure.
HuffingtonPost

The Most Underrated Travel Destinations In The U.S.

When people think of travel destinations in the United States, buzzy places like Miami, New York and Las Vegas often come to mind. But as many of us have learned, this vast country contains any number of incredible cities and towns worth exploring. Scenic hikes, cultural activities, historic sites and amazing food abound in many under-the-radar locations across America.
WCNC

Atlantis your travel destination to unwind

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Whether you are looking for family fun, a romantic escape or a getaway with friends, Emily Kaufman, the Travel Mom and Tommy Didario, Lifestyle Expert always have information on the best places to visit. It’s no surprise that they are talking about the world famous Atlantis, located at Paradise Island Bahamas. This 200 acres property, 5 miles of beach, water-slides, aquaventures, restaurants , casino and more offer everything the traveler need to unwind and have a great time.
Best Life

Never Ask for This One Favor on a Plane, Flight Attendants Warn

Over the last year and a half, it's safe to say that air travel has hit some serious turbulence. But throughout the ups and downs of the pandemic, flight attendants have kept their heads high. Whether they're bringing a cart full of snacks to each row or explaining the mask policy, flight attendants work hard to ease their passengers' stress, no matter what challenges arise along the way. But regardless of how much you rely on flight attendants when traveling, they can't say yes to every question you ask. In fact, there's one particular task that flight attendants can't help you with, even though you probably expect them to. Read on to find out the one favor you should never ask a flight attendant.
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

