CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Whether you are looking for family fun, a romantic escape or a getaway with friends, Emily Kaufman, the Travel Mom and Tommy Didario, Lifestyle Expert always have information on the best places to visit. It’s no surprise that they are talking about the world famous Atlantis, located at Paradise Island Bahamas. This 200 acres property, 5 miles of beach, water-slides, aquaventures, restaurants , casino and more offer everything the traveler need to unwind and have a great time.
Comments / 0