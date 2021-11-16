ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

AMBER Alert issued for missing 3-year-old Noah Clare in Tennessee & Arizona

By Laura Schweizer, Sebastian Posey
FOX59
FOX59
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nMsxa_0cyXOmfG00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for Noah Clare after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) upgraded the case of the missing three-year-old boy of Gallatin.

Noah Clare has been missing since Nov. 5. Investigators believe his father, Jacob Clare, left Kentucky with Noah and his missing cousin Amber Clare either late Friday, November 5, or early Saturday, November 6, to drop off Noah, but they never arrived in Gallatin.

Jacob was last seen driving a gray Subaru Legacy, with Tennessee tag 42MY10. Authorities said stickers on the vehicle in question have been removed since the initial alert.

‘Just find my baby!’: Gallatin mother makes desperate plea for missing 3-year-old son

Monday, authorities said both Noah and Amber may have moved north to Michigan . But Tuesday afternoon, TBI tweeted that the Subaru Jake Clare may be driving was last seen, in the past week, in Arizona . They have reached out to authorities there. Arizona has now issued an AMBER Alert , as well.

NEW: Subaru in ongoing search for missing 3-year-old found in California

The Subaru Legacy has now been located in San Clemente, California , TBI announced in a tweet late Tuesday afternoon . Investigators are working to get assistance from California officials on spreading the word about the case.

Jake Clare is wanted by Gallatin Police for Especially Aggravated Kidnapping and Custodial Interference. He is also wanted by Beaver Dam, KY Police for Kidnapping and Custodial Interference.

AMBER Alert Details

Noah Clare was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a camo shirt, a black jacket, and black shoes.

  • Age: 3
  • Sex: Male
  • Race: White
  • Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue
  • Height: 3′5″
  • Weight: 40 lbs.
  • NCIC: M056560540
  • Missing From: Gallatin, Tennessee
  • Missing Since: November 6, 2021

Anyone who may have information on their whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND . Those who may have seen them, are asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

3 teens hospitalized after crash on State Road 13 in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Three teenagers were taken to the hospital, including two that had to be air lifted, after a crash Monday at the intersection of State Road 13 and County Road 800 South in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department’s crash team was dispatched to the intersection at 7:04 a.m. According to […]
MADISON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Fishers police share warning to community of dangerous drug trend

FISHERS, Ind. — Over the past several months, the Fishers Police Department investigated several accidental overdoses and three deaths they believe were related to counterfeit pills containing the drug fentanyl. The department is now putting out a warning to parents, young adults and students about the this potential threat to to their safety. The overdoses […]
FISHERS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
Gallatin, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
City
Gallatin, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
FOX59

5 years after the Flora Fire, the investigation is still ongoing

FLORA, Ind. — Sunday marks five years since the tragic Flora Fire, which took the lives of four young girls. The fire was ruled as arson, with Indiana State Police looking for those responsible ever since. The victims were Keyana Davis, 11; Keyara Phillips, 9; Kerriele McDonald, 7; and Kionnie Welch, 5. The girls were […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

3 juveniles arrested for October shooting in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police announced Monday that three juvenile males were arrested in connection with an October 7 shooting that put a teen in the hospital. Each face multiple preliminary charges including armed robbery and theft. One of them was also arrested on charges of possession of a machine gun and pointing a firearm […]
GREENFIELD, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
FOX59

Uncooperative witness leads to murder charge being dropped against Indy man following deadly argument

INDIANAPOLIS– Murder charges have been dropped against an Indianapolis man accused of killing another man during an argument on the northeast side. The dismissal dates back to a homicide in February 2020. Court records show that a key eyewitness repeatedly refused to show up to depositions and told prosecutors she had no intention of testifying […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Adams Twp. fire chief arrested in connection with shots fired call

St. Paul, Ind. – A fire chief with Adams Township in Decatur County has been arrested for criminal recklessness with a firearm. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance with shots fired in the 300 block of E. Water Street on Sunday, November 21. According to investigators, Adams Twp. Fire Chief Craig Jones […]
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Wkrn#Tbi#Subaru Legacy
FOX59

Who killed Young Dolph? Memphis Police share suspect photos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released photos Thursday of suspects believed to be involved in a fatal South Memphis shooting that took the life of rapper Young Dolph. The photos show a person in gray pants and a dark hoodie with gun in hand, apparently firing. Police also released a photo of a white car that may be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX59

Shelbyville man armed with revolver loaded with shotgun shells, hollow-points during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Shelbyville man is under arrest for carrying a loaded gun on Capitol grounds and assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Mark Andrew Mazza, 56, is charged with illegal possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds, civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain […]
SHELBYVILLE, IN
FOX59

FOX59

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy