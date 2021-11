(The Center Square) – Catalytic converter thefts have skyrocketed in Minneapolis and Saint Paul, the Insurance Federation of Minnesota reported in a news release Friday. Minneapolis and Saint Paul could see nearly 4,000 of these thefts this year, the organization said in its release. Hitting that count would be nearly 100 times the 40 thefts reported statewide in 2018. That number would also exceed the roughly 3,400 thefts the U.S. experienced in 2019, the organization reported.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO